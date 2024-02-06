Jackson boys rescue 5-year-old girl who nearly drowned in Hubble Creek

Four boys rescued a 5-year-old Sunday afternoon after she was swept under a bridge in Hubble Creek.

Kinsley Stuart was playing on a water bridge at Jackson City Park with her mother, Casey Enderle Stuart, when a strong current swept Kinsley under the culvert bridge.

“I blinked, and my 5-year-old daughter was there, and I blinked again — it happened so fast — and she was gone,” Stuart said.

Jackson Lee, Aiden Kyle, Eli Kyle, Isaiah Randol and Alex Niedbalski pose for a photo with Kinsley Stuart, pictured in front. The boys rescued Stuart from drowning on Sunday in Jackson's Hubble Creek. Submitted by Casey Enderle Stuart

A group of boys who were also playing in the water jumped in to save Kinsley, Stuart said.

Aiden Kyle, 11, was the first to notice Kinsley missing and spotted her hand holding on the side of the bridge. He grabbed her wrist, reaching under the culvert to pull her by the arm against the strong current, Aiden said.

His mother, Heather Crass, said a friend of Aiden’s almost drowned at a pool party a few years prior. While the friend recovered, she was in a coma and needed to be intubated at a hospital. Since that incident, Crass said her son has been on alert while in the water.