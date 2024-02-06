Boy Scout Nathan Harris, 13, is bringing comfort to medical professionals through surgical mask ear guards.

For about a month, the seventh-grader has been making ear guards for community medical professionals using a 3D printer he received for Christmas.

Wearing a medical mask for long periods of time — as many health care workers are doing now because of the cornoavirus outbreak — may cause irritation to the back of the wearer’s ears. Ear guards help to protect the wearer by wrapping the straps of a medical mask around the back of the wearer’s head, instead of just looping the straps behind the person’s ears. The plastic devices have several different hooks to attach to the mask’s straps, allowing it to be adjustable.

Nathan said he downloads online templates and programs the machine using a micro SD card inserted into the printer. The machine molds plastic filament into three-dimensional shapes over several hours. His mother, Jeanne, said Nathan spent time experimenting with different models until he found the best one.

The machine prints 10 ear guards every six hours, Jeanne Harris said, and can create 30 to 40 ear guards per day. It runs nonstop in their home, she said, with scheduled rests to give the machine a break. After Nathan used his supply of 3D printing filament, Jeanne Harris said the family ordered more to continue creating the protective devices. While ordering the filament, she said she was surprised to see it was nearly sold out; the limited availability led to her ordering colors such as lavender and yellow.

Jeanne Harris said her son first got the idea while reading an article about Canadian Boy Scout Quinn Callander’s efforts to help hospitals in his area. According to reporting by the Washington Post, the 13-year-old has created hundreds of guards, which have since been sent to locations across the United States and Canada.

“We saw an article about a Canadian boy who was doing it, so we thought, ‘Why don’t we?’” Nathan said.