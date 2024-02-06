All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 29, 2022

Jackson Bowling Lanes ‘a complete loss’ after early morning fire

A fire early Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Jackson Bowling Lanes prompted numerous area fire departments to respond, getting the blaze under control before sunlight. No one was in the building at the time of the fire. According to a Facebook post from Jackson Fire Rescue, units responded to the scene at 1:30 a.m. ...

Nathan English
Jackson Bowling Lanes caught fire early Wednesday, Dec. 28. The blaze was put out before sunrise. According to a Facebook post from the bowling alley, the business is looking at a complete loss.
Jackson Bowling Lanes caught fire early Wednesday, Dec. 28. The blaze was put out before sunrise. According to a Facebook post from the bowling alley, the business is looking at a complete loss.Submitted

A fire early Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Jackson Bowling Lanes prompted numerous area fire departments to respond, getting the blaze under control before sunlight. No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

According to a Facebook post from Jackson Fire Rescue, units responded to the scene at 1:30 a.m. because of reports of smoke visible at the building. Firefighters arriving at the scene encountered heavy smoke on all sides and fire showing on one of the buildings. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Fruitland Area Fire Protection District helped at the bowling alley while East County Fire Protection District and Gordonville Fire Protection district responded to Jackson Fire Rescue’s stations to cover Jackson.

“Crews went into offensive fire attack with interior conditions met with heavy smoke and fire,” the post said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Units remained on the scene until around 5 a.m. The state fire marshal arrived about a half hour later to perform an investigation. The report is expected to be completed in a day or two, Jackson deputy fire chief Sean Mitchell said.

According to a post from Jackson Bowling Lanes around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, the bowling alley is looking at a complete loss.

“We thank you for all the texts, phone calls and messages. We are feeling the love from the community,” the post noted. “The best thing everyone can do at this point is pray and let us get through the process with the insurance company and such.”

Jackson Bowling Lanes, 304 E. Monroe St., opened in 1960.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 6
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant govern...
NewsNov. 6
Republican Mike Kehoe wins Missouri governor’s race over Dem...
NewsNov. 6
Josh Hawley defeats Lucas Kunce in Missouri U.S. Senate race
NewsNov. 6
Missouri voters approve ban on ranked choice voting

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick leave
NewsNov. 6
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick leave
Missouri voters reject funding sheriff and prosecutor pensions through court fees
NewsNov. 6
Missouri voters reject funding sheriff and prosecutor pensions through court fees
Missouri voters narrowly approve sports betting amendment
NewsNov. 6
Missouri voters narrowly approve sports betting amendment
Cape Girardeau city water rate increase proposal falls by 1,886 votes
NewsNov. 6
Cape Girardeau city water rate increase proposal falls by 1,886 votes
John Voss secures second term in Missouri's District 147 with decisive win
NewsNov. 6
John Voss secures second term in Missouri's District 147 with decisive win
Republicans take Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump
NewsNov. 6
Republicans take Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump
Abortion rights amendment's passage triggers new legal battle in Missouri
NewsNov. 6
Abortion rights amendment's passage triggers new legal battle in Missouri
Trump wins the White House in political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy