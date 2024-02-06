Jackson Bowling Lanes ‘a complete loss’ after early morning fire

A fire early Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Jackson Bowling Lanes prompted numerous area fire departments to respond, getting the blaze under control before sunlight. No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

According to a Facebook post from Jackson Fire Rescue, units responded to the scene at 1:30 a.m. because of reports of smoke visible at the building. Firefighters arriving at the scene encountered heavy smoke on all sides and fire showing on one of the buildings. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Fruitland Area Fire Protection District helped at the bowling alley while East County Fire Protection District and Gordonville Fire Protection district responded to Jackson Fire Rescue’s stations to cover Jackson.

“Crews went into offensive fire attack with interior conditions met with heavy smoke and fire,” the post said.