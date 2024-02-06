Jackson Bowling Lanes ‘a complete loss’ after early morning fire

A fire early Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Jackson Bowling Lanes prompted numerous area fire departments to respond, getting the blaze under control before sunlight. No one was in the building at the time of the fire.
According to a Facebook post from Jackson Fire Rescue, units responded to the scene at 1:30 a.m. because of reports of smoke visible at the building. Firefighters arriving at the scene encountered heavy smoke on all sides and fire showing on one of the buildings. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Fruitland Area Fire Protection District helped at the bowling alley while East County Fire Protection District and Gordonville Fire Protection district responded to Jackson Fire Rescue’s stations to cover Jackson.
“Crews went into offensive fire attack with interior conditions met with heavy smoke and fire,” the post said.
Units remained on the scene until around 5 a.m. The state fire marshal arrived about a half hour later to perform an investigation. The report is expected to be completed in a day or two, Jackson deputy fire chief Sean Mitchell said.
According to a post from Jackson Bowling Lanes around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, the bowling alley is looking at a complete loss.
“We thank you for all the texts, phone calls and messages. We are feeling the love from the community,” the post noted. “The best thing everyone can do at this point is pray and let us get through the process with the insurance company and such.”
Jackson Bowling Lanes, 304 E. Monroe St., opened in 1960.
