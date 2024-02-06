Jackson boil-water order issued

The City of Jackson has issued a boil-water advisory for several neighborhoods.
The advisory was made following damage to a water main on East Jackson Boulevard.
Residents living in or near Annwood Estates and Klaus Park Village are being asked to boil water as a precaution as crews work on the damaged water main.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.