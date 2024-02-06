Jackson boil water advisory remains in place

According to a release: "This morning, officials took another round of water samples to check the chlorine level trends. The City has now received positive verification that the amount of chlorine in the system has increased to MDNR-approved levels at all test locations. Bacteria samples have now been taken and sent to an outside lab for testing. Results from bacteria testing take 24 hours to complete and return to the City. Therefore, the estimated timeframe on a potential cancellation of the precautionary boil water advisory is Friday morning, at the earliest."