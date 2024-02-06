All sections
January 24, 2020

Jackson boil water advisory remains in place

A boil water advisory for portions of Jackson remains in place, officials said Thursday morning. According to a release: "This morning, officials took another round of water samples to check the chlorine level trends. The City has now received positive verification that the amount of chlorine in the system has increased to MDNR-approved levels at all test locations. ...

A boil water advisory for portions of Jackson remains in place, officials said Thursday morning.

According to a release: "This morning, officials took another round of water samples to check the chlorine level trends. The City has now received positive verification that the amount of chlorine in the system has increased to MDNR-approved levels at all test locations. Bacteria samples have now been taken and sent to an outside lab for testing. Results from bacteria testing take 24 hours to complete and return to the City. Therefore, the estimated timeframe on a potential cancellation of the precautionary boil water advisory is Friday morning, at the earliest."

Local News
