Jackson boil-water advisory lifted

2999 E. Jackson Blvd.

3039 E. Jackson Blvd.

3051 E. Jackson Blvd.

2050 Walton Drive (all suites)

2201 Walton Drive (all suites)

Water samples were sent to an outside lab for testing, and results showed no contamination as of Thursday morning, meaning the water is safe to use and consume freely, according to the announcement.

Questions or concerns may be directed to the Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300, www.jacksonmo.org or www.Facebook.com/JacksonMO.