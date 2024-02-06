Jackson boil-water advisory lifted

The precautionary boil-water advisory in Jackson is lifted, officials announced Thursday morning.
Properties near the Walmart Super Center in Jackson were affected, including:
Water samples were sent to an outside lab for testing, and results showed no contamination as of Thursday morning, meaning the water is safe to use and consume freely, according to the announcement.
Questions or concerns may be directed to the Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300, www.jacksonmo.org or www.Facebook.com/JacksonMO.
