NewsJanuary 23, 2020

Jackson boil water advisory could be lifted Thursday night at earliest

A precautionary boil-water advisory for much of Jackson could be lifted tonight, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the city. The advisory was issued Tuesday because of low levels of chlorine in the water system, caused by a malfunction of a pump delivering chlorine to the system...

Southeast Missourian
Jackson city officials ordered a precautionary boil water advisory Tuesday after excess levels of chlorine were detected in the city's water system. The area in green shows the area of the city not affected.
Jackson city officials ordered a precautionary boil water advisory Tuesday after excess levels of chlorine were detected in the city's water system. The area in green shows the area of the city not affected.Provided by Rodney Bollinger

A precautionary boil-water advisory for much of Jackson could be lifted tonight, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the city.

The advisory was issued Tuesday because of low levels of chlorine in the water system, caused by a malfunction of a pump delivering chlorine to the system.

All necessary repairs have been made to equipment delivering chlorine to the water system, the release stated, and city crews have been taking samples to ensure chlorine levels have increased.

When chlorine levels have reached Missouri Department of Natural Resources compliance, bacteria samples will be sent to an outside lab for testing, according to the release. Bacteria results testing can take 24 hours to complete, so the estimated timeframe on whether the city can lift the advisory is tonight, at the earliest, the release stated.

All addresses within Jackson are affected, with the following exceptions:

  • Addresses west of North High Street (U.S. 61) and north of Harmony Lane, including subdivisions Cold Creek Estates and Terrace Park Estates
  • Addresses along East and West Deerwood Drive including Nine Oaks Subdivision
  • Addressees along Greensferry Road north of the Clark Street intersection
  • Addresses within Glendale Subdivision Unit II
  • Addresses within and north of Deerwood Subdivision
  • Addresses on North High Street (U.S. 61) north of Deerwood Drive

These addresses receive water from a separate, unaffected source, a release stated.

For more information, call Jackson Department of Public Works at (573) 243-2300 or visit www.jacksonmo.org.

