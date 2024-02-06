Jackson boil water advisory could be lifted Thursday night at earliest

A precautionary boil-water advisory for much of Jackson could be lifted tonight, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the city.

The advisory was issued Tuesday because of low levels of chlorine in the water system, caused by a malfunction of a pump delivering chlorine to the system.

All necessary repairs have been made to equipment delivering chlorine to the water system, the release stated, and city crews have been taking samples to ensure chlorine levels have increased.

When chlorine levels have reached Missouri Department of Natural Resources compliance, bacteria samples will be sent to an outside lab for testing, according to the release. Bacteria results testing can take 24 hours to complete, so the estimated timeframe on whether the city can lift the advisory is tonight, at the earliest, the release stated.