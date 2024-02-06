Jackson board schedules vote for mayor, aldermen

Although the November general election is just two weeks away, the Jackson Board of Aldermen is turning its focus to a municipal election next spring.
At their meeting Monday night, the aldermen set April 6, 2021, for the city's next election for mayor and four of the eight seats on the Board of Aldermen.
Aldermen whose terms will be expiring are Wanda Young from Ward 1, Dave Hitt from Ward 2, Katy Liley from Ward 3 and Tom Kimbel from Ward 4.
When asked by the Southeast Missourian on Monday whether they plan to file for reelection, Young, Liley and Kimbel all said "yes," while Hitt and Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs said they haven't decided whether to run for new terms.
The filing period for the April election is 8 a.m. Dec. 15 through 5 p.m. Jan. 19.
In other business Monday night, the aldermen:
The aldermen also voted to table a proposed two-year agreement with the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization calling for the city to contribute $25,000 annually to the group.
"I'm in total support of the organization, but I'd like to study the agreement," said Alderman Paul Sander as he moved to delay a vote on the contract. Young seconded Sander's motion, saying she, too, supported UJRO, but also wanted additional time to review the proposal.
The motion to table the UJRO agreement was approved unanimously. The board will likely revisit the agreement at its next meeting, scheduled for Nov. 2.
