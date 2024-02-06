Jackson board schedules vote for mayor, aldermen

Although the November general election is just two weeks away, the Jackson Board of Aldermen is turning its focus to a municipal election next spring.

At their meeting Monday night, the aldermen set April 6, 2021, for the city's next election for mayor and four of the eight seats on the Board of Aldermen.

Aldermen whose terms will be expiring are Wanda Young from Ward 1, Dave Hitt from Ward 2, Katy Liley from Ward 3 and Tom Kimbel from Ward 4.

When asked by the Southeast Missourian on Monday whether they plan to file for reelection, Young, Liley and Kimbel all said "yes," while Hitt and Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs said they haven't decided whether to run for new terms.

The filing period for the April election is 8 a.m. Dec. 15 through 5 p.m. Jan. 19.