NewsDecember 6, 2023
Jackson Board of Aldermen updated on SE MO Redi plans
When the Jackson Board of Aldermen convened Monday, Dec. 4, the bulk of the meeting was spent in study session. There, the board heard from management consultant Shad Burner about the future plans of Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development Inc., or SE MO Redi...
Christopher Borro
Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs, left, City Clerk Liza Walker and city attorney Curtis Poore listen to speakers Monday, Dec. 4, during the Jackson Board of Aldermen's meeting.
Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs, left, City Clerk Liza Walker and city attorney Curtis Poore listen to speakers Monday, Dec. 4, during the Jackson Board of Aldermen's meeting.Christopher Borro

When the Jackson Board of Aldermen convened Monday, Dec. 4, the bulk of the meeting was spent in study session. There, the board heard from management consultant Shad Burner about the future plans of Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development Inc., or SE MO Redi.

The organization, formerly called Cape Girardeau Area Magnet, helps in acquiring and developing business and talent for the region. Burner discussed how the group had brought in several new partners -- companies and municipalities alike.

"One of the biggest things when I came on as the management consultant that we wanted to do was expand the number of folks around the table and the types of businesses and organizations that were involved in making economic development decisions for our communities," he told the aldermen.

Two new partnership levels of $25,000 and $10,000 annually have given SE MO Redi a yearly budget of more than $500,000. Most of the partners have sent their highest- level executives to be part of the economic discussion.

"I'm really excited about this, not only because of the money, but because of the folks who are going to be around the table talking about economic development and moving that conversation forward for our region," Burner said. "... Good economic development happens when regions are working together."

Developing industry

Burner informed the aldermen about SE MO Redi enacting a $120,000 industrial feasibility study for Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties.

This would identify target industries for each community, see what land can be developed and analyze corresponding infrastructure needs. Burner said it would determine which industries could be brought into the region.

"Let's identify where we should be putting our time, resources and energy in building industrial assets in our community," he said.

The group has received approval for $63,000 from the U.S. Economic Development Administration for the study, and has applied for the same amount from the federal-state partnership Delta Regional Authority.

Burner said SE MO Redi plans to move forward with the study even if the Delta Regional Authority funds are not granted.

Looking for leadership

Burner said SE MO Redi's main goals for 2024 are to add full-time staff, work on attraction projects and partner engagement and implement a strategic plan. This would focus on growing businesses, retaining talent and building a marketing brand.

Additionally, the organization would look to hire a full-time CEO, he said.

"That's probably the biggest initiative we're working on today because we have to find the right leader to move this organization forward," Burner said. "... It's more important that we have the right people around the table than just a lot of people."

The CEO search is estimated to take around four months, Burner said, though such searches usually take slightly longer.

Other discussions

The SE MO Redi presentation took place during the aldermen's study session. During its regular session at the same meeting, the board accepted a bid from Freedom Security LLC of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, for security cameras for the Jackson Civic Center.

The contract was for $26,745.31.

Also accepted was a $192,508 bid from SAK Construction LLC of O'Fallon, Missouri, for the city's annual Sanitary Sewer Lining Program.

Local News
