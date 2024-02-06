Jackson Board of Aldermen updated on SE MO Redi plans

When the Jackson Board of Aldermen convened Monday, Dec. 4, the bulk of the meeting was spent in study session. There, the board heard from management consultant Shad Burner about the future plans of Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development Inc., or SE MO Redi.

The organization, formerly called Cape Girardeau Area Magnet, helps in acquiring and developing business and talent for the region. Burner discussed how the group had brought in several new partners -- companies and municipalities alike.

"One of the biggest things when I came on as the management consultant that we wanted to do was expand the number of folks around the table and the types of businesses and organizations that were involved in making economic development decisions for our communities," he told the aldermen.

Two new partnership levels of $25,000 and $10,000 annually have given SE MO Redi a yearly budget of more than $500,000. Most of the partners have sent their highest- level executives to be part of the economic discussion.

"I'm really excited about this, not only because of the money, but because of the folks who are going to be around the table talking about economic development and moving that conversation forward for our region," Burner said. "... Good economic development happens when regions are working together."

Developing industry

Burner informed the aldermen about SE MO Redi enacting a $120,000 industrial feasibility study for Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties.

This would identify target industries for each community, see what land can be developed and analyze corresponding infrastructure needs. Burner said it would determine which industries could be brought into the region.

"Let's identify where we should be putting our time, resources and energy in building industrial assets in our community," he said.

The group has received approval for $63,000 from the U.S. Economic Development Administration for the study, and has applied for the same amount from the federal-state partnership Delta Regional Authority.