Jackson Board of Aldermen special meeting agenda 3/20/20
Action items Power, Light and Water Committee n Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 3 of the Code of Ordinance, relative to electronic meetings. Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee...
Jackson Board of Aldermen
Noon today
City Hall
101 Court St.
Action items
Power, Light and Water Committee
Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 3 of the Code of Ordinance, relative to electronic meetings.
Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee
Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 20-04 to Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying Inc. of Cape Girardeau in the amount of $3,740, relative to providing engineering services under the Farmington Road Asphalt Pavement Investigation Project.
Information items
Reports by mayor
Reports by board members
Reports by city attorney
Reports by city administrator
Discussion of future agenda items
Executive session
Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.