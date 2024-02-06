All sections
May 22, 2018

Jackson Board of Aldermen moves forward with water-main replacement, set zoning hearings

The Jackson Board of Aldermen passed several measures at Monday's regular meeting, including rezoning requests and forward motion on city projects. After action Monday, work will continue on the water-main replacement project voted in back in August 2015. The third group of water-main replacement projects will be completed by Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, whose bid of about $410,000 was accepted by the board Monday...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

The Jackson Board of Aldermen passed several measures at Monday's regular meeting, including rezoning requests and forward motion on city projects.

After action Monday, work will continue on the water-main replacement project voted in back in August 2015. The third group of water-main replacement projects will be completed by Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, whose bid of about $410,000 was accepted by the board Monday.

  • The board accepted the wastewater utility rate study prepared by Horner & Shifrin, with Larry Cunningham providing the only "nay" vote.
  • The city will issue a request for qualifications under the design-build method for the new police station.
  • Two public hearings were set for the June 18 meeting, both to consider rezoning requests. The first request would change the zoning of the Jackson City Cemetery and 503 and 525 S. Hope St. from single-family residential and general commercial districts to central business district, which building superintendent Janet Sanders said is a move to make the zoning contiguous in that area. The second request would rezone 311 N. High St. and 308 N. Missouri St., including the former 315 N. High St., from single-family residential and general commercial to central business district.
  • The board accepted the East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard intersection evaluation study performed by Smith and Company Engineers of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Local News

