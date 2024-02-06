The Jackson Board of Aldermen passed several measures at Monday's regular meeting, including rezoning requests and forward motion on city projects.
After action Monday, work will continue on the water-main replacement project voted in back in August 2015. The third group of water-main replacement projects will be completed by Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, whose bid of about $410,000 was accepted by the board Monday.
