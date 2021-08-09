All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 4, 2021

Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting for 9-8-21

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday Adoption of agenda Approval of minutes n Minutes of Regular Meeting of Aug. 16 and 24, 2021 Financial affairs n Monthly bills Action items Power, Light, and Water Committee...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Wednesday

Adoption of agenda

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of Regular Meeting of Aug. 16 and 24, 2021

Financial affairs

  • Monthly bills

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion to amend the 2021 City of Jackson Annual Budget to recognize the receipt of$1,496,845.37 distributed to the city from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and to establish the American Rescue Plan Act Fund for the purposes of segregating and recording all receipts and disbursements of those monies.
  • Motion to approve Change Order No. 1, to Putz Construction,LLC, of Millersville, Missouri, in the amount of $11,163.31, relative to the Brookside Park Ball Field Development Project.
  • Motion approving the proposal of BOLD Marketing, LLC, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in the amount of $14,776.00, relative to providing services under the 2021 Use Tax Education and Outreach Strategy.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a contractual agreement with BOLD Marketing, LLC,relative to the 2021 Use Tax Education and Outreach Strategy.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion re-approving the Preliminary Plat of Jackson North Industrial Park Subdivision, as submitted by the City of Jackson.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the minor plat of Summer Lane Subdivision, as submitted by Summer Lane Properties, LLC.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance amending Chapter 55 (Streets and Sidewalks) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to the Standard Specifications for Street Improvements.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Memorandum of Understanding with Patricia Louise Matthews, relative to the Kimbeland Lift Station Project.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance accepting the dedication of a Utility Easement Deed from Patricia Louise Matthews, relative to the Kimbeland Lift Station Project.

Non-Agenda Citizen Input

Information items

  • Reports by Mayor
  • Reports by Council Members
  • Reports by City Attorney
  • Reports by City Administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) East Main Street Water Line and Pavement Improvements Project -engineering services proposal

2) Previously tabled items

3) Additional items (unspecified)

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 14
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Mad...
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturi...
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a pe...
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the part...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
NewsNov. 12
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
NewsNov. 12
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
NewsNov. 12
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
NewsNov. 11
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
NewsNov. 10
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
NewsNov. 9
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy