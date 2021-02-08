Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting for 8-2-21

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Public hearings

Approval of minutes

Financial affairs

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 21-10, in the amount of $5,000.00, to Allen & Hoshall, of Memphis, Tennessee, relative to providing engineering services under the Industrial Circuit 21 Power Quality Study.

Bill proposing an ordinance rescinding the Historic Landmark Designation for the Old McKendree Chapel and Cemetery, at 4080 South Old Orchard Road, as submitted by the McKendree Chapel Memorial Foundation.

Bill proposing an ordinance calling a Use Tax Election in the city of Jackson, on Nov. 2.

Bill proposing an ordinance approving an addendum to the Memorandum of Understanding with Southeastern Missouri District Pickleball, LLC, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, relative to the Pickleball Facility Improvement Project in Litz Park.