NewsJuly 31, 2021
Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting for 8-2-21
City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Public hearings Approval of minutes n Minutes of Regular Meeting of 7/19/2021 Financial affairs n Monthly bills Action items Power, Light, and Water Committee n Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 21-10, in the amount of $5,000.00, to Allen & Hoshall, of Memphis, Tennessee, relative to providing engineering services under the Industrial Circuit 21 Power Quality Study...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Public hearings

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of Regular Meeting of 7/19/2021

Financial affairs

  • Monthly bills

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 21-10, in the amount of $5,000.00, to Allen & Hoshall, of Memphis, Tennessee, relative to providing engineering services under the Industrial Circuit 21 Power Quality Study.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance rescinding the Historic Landmark Designation for the Old McKendree Chapel and Cemetery, at 4080 South Old Orchard Road, as submitted by the McKendree Chapel Memorial Foundation.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance calling a Use Tax Election in the city of Jackson, on Nov. 2.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance approving an addendum to the Memorandum of Understanding with Southeastern Missouri District Pickleball, LLC, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, relative to the Pickleball Facility Improvement Project in Litz Park.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance approving an addendum to the Water Tank Maintenance Contract with Utility Service Co., Inc., of Perry, Georgia, relative to full containment at the North Elevated Water Tower.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion approving the preliminary plat of The Grove at Bent Creek Subdivision, as submitted by BBratz, LLC and Williams Brothers Contracting, LLC.
  • Motion approving the bid of Putz Construction, LLC, of Millersville, in the amount of $315,105.00, relative to the 2021 Concrete Pavement Improvement Program.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance approving a contractual agreement with Putz Construction, LLC, relative to the 2021 Concrete Pavement Improvement Program
  • Bill proposing an ordinance approving the minor plat of Stone Creek Subdivision No. 2, as submitted by Anything Storage, LLC.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance approving the minor plat of a Resubdivision of Lot 20 of Parkview Terrace Subdivision Phase II, as submitted by Guilliams Brothers Revocable Trust.

Non-Agenda Citizen Input

Information items

  • Reports by Mayor
  • Reports by Council Members
  • Reports by City Attorney
  • Reports by City Administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) Mid-Year Employee Health Insurance Report -- Mr. Todd Obergoenner / Swinford & Associates

2) Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization update -- Mrs. Janna Clifton

3) Proposal and contract agreement for the Jackson Civic Center Directional and Informational Sign Project

4) Education and outreach strategy for the 2021 use tax

5) Water System Facility Plan Implementation Program, Phase 2 -proposal for additional engineering services

6) Change Order No. 4 for the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project -- Phase 2, Project 2B

7) Roundabout at North High Street and Deerwood Drive -MoDOT cost share agreement

8) Previously tabled items

9) Additional items (unspecified)

Local News
