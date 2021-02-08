Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting for 8-2-21

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Monday
Public hearings
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
Non-Agenda Citizen Input
Information items
Executive session
Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Discussion items in study session
1) Mid-Year Employee Health Insurance Report -- Mr. Todd Obergoenner / Swinford & Associates
2) Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization update -- Mrs. Janna Clifton
3) Proposal and contract agreement for the Jackson Civic Center Directional and Informational Sign Project
4) Education and outreach strategy for the 2021 use tax
5) Water System Facility Plan Implementation Program, Phase 2 -proposal for additional engineering services
6) Change Order No. 4 for the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project -- Phase 2, Project 2B
7) Roundabout at North High Street and Deerwood Drive -MoDOT cost share agreement
8) Previously tabled items
9) Additional items (unspecified)
