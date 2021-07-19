All sections
NewsJuly 17, 2021
Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting for 7-19-21
City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Public hearings Approval of minutes n Minutes of Regular Meeting of 7/7/2021 Financial affairs n City collector's report n Cit clerk's and treasurer's report Action items Power, Light, and Water Committee...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Public hearings

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of Regular Meeting of 7/7/2021

Financial affairs

  • City collector's report
  • Cit clerk's and treasurer's report

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion approving the Semi-Annual Financial Statement ending June 30, 2021.
  • Motion setting a public hearing for Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at 6 p.m., to consider the proposed 2021 Parks and Recreation, General Revenue, Cemetery, and Band Tax Rates.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinanceapproving a Memorandum of Understanding with the Reorganized School District R-II of Cape Girardeau County, relative to the School Resource Officer Program.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance amending Chapter 53 (PoliceCourt/Municipal Court) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to court costs.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance re-adopting Chapter 1, Article VIII, of the Code of Ordinances, relative to ethics.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion approving Change Order No. 1 to CE Contracting, Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, in the amount of $148,427.40, relative to the Williams Creek Sanitary Sewer Extension Project, Phase 2.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance accepting the dedication of a Sanitary Sewer Easement Deed from W & L Enterprises, LLC, relative to the Williams Creek Sanitary Sewer Extension Project, Phase 2.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the abandonment of force main and lift station easements in Glendale Subdivision, Unit 1, as requested by Donna Wilfong.

Non-Agenda Citizen Input

Information items

  • Reports by Mayor
  • Reports by Council Members
  • Reports by City Attorney
  • Reports by City Administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) July 14th Planning & Zoning Commission Packet

2) July 12th Park Board Packet

3) Request to rescind Historic Landmark Designation for Old McKendree Chapel & Cemetery, 4080 Bainbridge Road

4) Addendum to Water Tank Maintenance Contract with Utility Service Co., Inc.

5) Draft election ballot ordinance for the Use Tax

6) Engineering services proposal for the Industrial Circuit 21 Power Quality Study

7) Preliminary site location for the South Old Orchard Road Electric Substation Project

8) Aggregate Assessed Valuation for 20219.Previously tabled items

10) Additional items (unspecified)

Local News
