Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting for 5-3-21

Street, sewer and cemetery committee
- Consider a motion approving the appointments of Mayor Dwain Hahs and City Administrator James Roach to serve on the Board of Directors of the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization; and Director of Administrative Services Rodney Bollinger as an alternate, for a two-year term beginning July 1, 2021.
- Consider a motion approving an increase in expenditures, in the amount of $2,620.00, under Task Order Authorization No. 21-02, to Koehler Engineering and Land Surveying, Inc., of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, relative to providing additional engineering services under the North Union Avenue Lift Station and Force Main Upgrade Project
- Consider a motion to approve an expenditure of $10,000.00, relative to the 2021 Independence Day Fireworks Display Program
- Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Memorandum of Understanding with Gladiator Pyro, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, relative to the 2021 Independence Day Fireworks Display Program
- Consider a motion accepting the bid of Putz Construction, LLC, of Millersville, Missouri, in the amount of $203,545.80, relative to the Brookside Park Ballfield Development Project.
- Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Putz Construction, LLC, relative to the Brookside Park Ballfield Development Project
- Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the Minor Plat of East Washington Grove Subdivision, with a request for a variance from the minimum lot size, as submitted by Whitney & Luis Estevez Garcia and Daniel & Marzena Polanczyk
Non-Agenda Citizen Input
Information items
- Reports by mayor
- Reports by council members
- Reports by city attorney
- Reports by city administrator
- Discussion of future agenda items
Executive session
Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Discussion items in study session
1) Harmony Lane Roadway Improvements Project - update
2) Discussion of any previously tabled items
3) Additional items - not specified