All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 1, 2021

Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting for 5-3-21

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Approval of minutes n Minutes of Regular Meeting of 4/19/2021 Financial affairs n Monthly bills Action items Power, Light, and Water Committee n Consider a motion approving the Mayor's appointment of Heather Harrison to the Planning & Zoning Commission, filling an unexpired term ending May, 2025...

story image illustation

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of Regular Meeting of 4/19/2021

Financial affairs

  • Monthly bills

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion approving the Mayor's appointment of Heather Harrison to the Planning & Zoning Commission, filling an unexpired term ending May, 2025.
  • Consider a motion approving a Park Donation & Memorial Form from SEMO Pickleball, relative to improvements to the Pickleball Facility in Litz Park
  • Consider a Resolution of Intent to participate in natural hazard mitigation by approving and adopting the Cape Girardeau County Hazard Mitigation Plan (updated 2021), for the purpose of building a safer community by reducing natural hazard vulnerability
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance accepting a Utility Easement Deed from Rinehart Properties, LLC, in West Vale Third Subdivision
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance amending Chapter 37 of the Code of Ordinances, relative to licenses
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Consider a motion approving the appointments of Mayor Dwain Hahs and City Administrator James Roach to serve on the Board of Directors of the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization; and Director of Administrative Services Rodney Bollinger as an alternate, for a two-year term beginning July 1, 2021.
  • Consider a motion approving an increase in expenditures, in the amount of $2,620.00, under Task Order Authorization No. 21-02, to Koehler Engineering and Land Surveying, Inc., of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, relative to providing additional engineering services under the North Union Avenue Lift Station and Force Main Upgrade Project
  • Consider a motion to approve an expenditure of $10,000.00, relative to the 2021 Independence Day Fireworks Display Program
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Memorandum of Understanding with Gladiator Pyro, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, relative to the 2021 Independence Day Fireworks Display Program
  • Consider a motion accepting the bid of Putz Construction, LLC, of Millersville, Missouri, in the amount of $203,545.80, relative to the Brookside Park Ballfield Development Project.
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Putz Construction, LLC, relative to the Brookside Park Ballfield Development Project
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the Minor Plat of East Washington Grove Subdivision, with a request for a variance from the minimum lot size, as submitted by Whitney & Luis Estevez Garcia and Daniel & Marzena Polanczyk

Non-Agenda Citizen Input

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) Harmony Lane Roadway Improvements Project - update

2) Discussion of any previously tabled items

3) Additional items - not specified

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve...
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy