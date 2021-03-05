Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting for 5-3-21

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

Consider a motion approving the appointments of Mayor Dwain Hahs and City Administrator James Roach to serve on the Board of Directors of the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization; and Director of Administrative Services Rodney Bollinger as an alternate, for a two-year term beginning July 1, 2021.

Consider a motion approving an increase in expenditures, in the amount of $2,620.00, under Task Order Authorization No. 21-02, to Koehler Engineering and Land Surveying, Inc., of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, relative to providing additional engineering services under the North Union Avenue Lift Station and Force Main Upgrade Project

Consider a motion to approve an expenditure of $10,000.00, relative to the 2021 Independence Day Fireworks Display Program

Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Memorandum of Understanding with Gladiator Pyro, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, relative to the 2021 Independence Day Fireworks Display Program

Consider a motion accepting the bid of Putz Construction, LLC, of Millersville, Missouri, in the amount of $203,545.80, relative to the Brookside Park Ballfield Development Project.

Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Putz Construction, LLC, relative to the Brookside Park Ballfield Development Project