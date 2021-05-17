All sections
NewsMay 15, 2021

Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting for 5-17-21

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Public hearings

  • Hearing to consider a text amendment to Chapter 65 (Zoning), Section 65-30(1) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to application fees for Rezoning, Special Use Permits, and Variances, as submitted by the City of Jackson.
  • Hearing to consider a text amendment to Chapter 65 (Zoning), Section 65-28(1) of the Code of Ordinances, to add term lengths for alternate members of the Zoning Board of Adjustment, as submitted by the City of Jackson.
  • Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for a 160 sq. ft. oversized attached sign and a 108 sq. ft. oversized monument sign, in a C-2 (General Commercial) District, at 2130 East Jackson Boulevard, as submitted by St. Francis Medical Center.

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of Regular Meeting of 5/3/2021

Financial affairs

  • City collector's report
  • City clerk's and treasurer's report

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion approving the City Administrator's appointment of Anna Bergmark to the office of City Engineer.
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the abandonment of an Easement Deed, at 3310 East Jackson Boulevard, as requested by Donna Schuette

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Consider a motion to set a public hearing for Monday, June 7, 2021, at 6:00 P.M., to consider a request for a Special Use Permit for a 100 sq. ft. oversized attached sign in a C-2 (General Commercial) District, at 2681 East Main Street, as submitted by Triple Diamond Properties, LLC.
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a text amendment to Chapter 65, Section 65-30(1) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to application fees for Rezoning, Special Use Permits, and Variances, as submitted by the City of Jackson
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a text amendment to Chapter 65, Section 65-28(1) of the Code of Ordinances, to add term lengths for alternate members of the Zoning Board of Adjustment, as submitted by the City of Jackson
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Special Use Permit for a 160 sq. ft. oversized attached sign and a 108 sq. ft. oversized monument sign, in a C-2 (General Commercial) District, at 2130 East Jackson Boulevard, as submitted by St. Francis Medical Center
Non-Agenda Citizen Input

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) Special event permit and liquor license for the Jackson Backyard BBQ Fundraiser on Barton Street -- Mr. Marc Ashby

2) P&Z Packet

3) Park Board Packet

4) Harmony Lane Roadway Improvement Project -- update

5) East Main Street Water Line, Stormwater, and Roadway Improvement Project -- construction schedule

6) Old Toll Road 3-Phase Electric Line Project -- engineering services proposal

7) Discussion of previously tabled items

8) Additional items - not specified

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

