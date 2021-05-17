Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting for 5-17-21

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Monday
Public hearings
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
Non-Agenda Citizen Input
Information items
Executive session
Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Discussion items in study session
1) Special event permit and liquor license for the Jackson Backyard BBQ Fundraiser on Barton Street -- Mr. Marc Ashby
2) P&Z Packet
3) Park Board Packet
4) Harmony Lane Roadway Improvement Project -- update
5) East Main Street Water Line, Stormwater, and Roadway Improvement Project -- construction schedule
6) Old Toll Road 3-Phase Electric Line Project -- engineering services proposal
7) Discussion of previously tabled items
8) Additional items - not specified
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.