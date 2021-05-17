Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting for 5-17-21

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Public hearings

Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for a 160 sq. ft. oversized attached sign and a 108 sq. ft. oversized monument sign, in a C-2 (General Commercial) District, at 2130 East Jackson Boulevard, as submitted by St. Francis Medical Center.

Hearing to consider a text amendment to Chapter 65 (Zoning), Section 65-28(1) of the Code of Ordinances, to add term lengths for alternate members of the Zoning Board of Adjustment, as submitted by the City of Jackson.

Hearing to consider a text amendment to Chapter 65 (Zoning), Section 65-30(1) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to application fees for Rezoning, Special Use Permits, and Variances, as submitted by the City of Jackson.

Approval of minutes

Financial affairs

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the abandonment of an Easement Deed, at 3310 East Jackson Boulevard, as requested by Donna Schuette

Consider a motion approving the City Administrator's appointment of Anna Bergmark to the office of City Engineer.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

Consider a motion to set a public hearing for Monday, June 7, 2021, at 6:00 P.M., to consider a request for a Special Use Permit for a 100 sq. ft. oversized attached sign in a C-2 (General Commercial) District, at 2681 East Main Street, as submitted by Triple Diamond Properties, LLC.

Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a text amendment to Chapter 65, Section 65-30(1) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to application fees for Rezoning, Special Use Permits, and Variances, as submitted by the City of Jackson

Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a text amendment to Chapter 65, Section 65-28(1) of the Code of Ordinances, to add term lengths for alternate members of the Zoning Board of Adjustment, as submitted by the City of Jackson