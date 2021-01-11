Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting for 11-1-21

Report by Mayor

Reports by Board Members

Report by City Attorney

Report by City Administrator

Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) Annual report of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization / Mrs. Janna Clifton

2) Change Order No. 1 for the 2021 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program

3) Road closure and detour plan on South Shawnee Boulevard for the 2021 Concrete Pavement Improvement Program

4) Amendments to Chapter 45 (Offenses) relative to methamphetamine precursor drugs

5) Amendments to Chapter 19 (Elections) relative to declaration of candidacy

6) Previously tabled items

7) Additional items (unspecified)