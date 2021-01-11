Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting for 11-1-21

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Monday
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
Non-Agenda Citizen Input
Information items
Executive session
Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Discussion items in study session
1) Annual report of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization / Mrs. Janna Clifton
2) Change Order No. 1 for the 2021 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program
3) Road closure and detour plan on South Shawnee Boulevard for the 2021 Concrete Pavement Improvement Program
4) Amendments to Chapter 45 (Offenses) relative to methamphetamine precursor drugs
5) Amendments to Chapter 19 (Elections) relative to declaration of candidacy
6) Previously tabled items
7) Additional items (unspecified)
