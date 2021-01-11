All sections
NewsOctober 30, 2021
Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting for 11-1-21
City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Action items Power, Light, and Water Committee n Motion setting a public hearing for Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at 6 p.m., to consider the proposed 2022 city of Jackson Annual Budget, which includes proposed sewer utility service rate adjustments and other utility service rate adjustments...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion setting a public hearing for Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at 6 p.m., to consider the proposed 2022 city of Jackson Annual Budget, which includes proposed sewer utility service rate adjustments and other utility service rate adjustments.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to sign a Depository Agreement with First State Community Bank.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance accepting the dedication of a Utility Easement Deed from The Villas of West Park, LLC.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance accepting the dedication of a Water Line Easement Deed from U.S. Bank National Association.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion approving the installation of an identification sign and a series of public service signs at The Curtis L. Brown Pickleball Complex, located on Vera Wagner Drive in Litz Park, as requested by Southeastern Missouri District Pickleball, LLC.
  • Motion to bring from the table a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Special Use Permit for an in-home daycare as a home occupation, in an R-1 (Single-Family Residential) District, at 596 Canyon Trail, as submitted by Brian and Angela Powell.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Special Use Permit for an in-home daycare as a home occupation, in an R-1 (Single-Family Residential) District, at 596 Canyon Trail, as submitted by Brian and Angela Powell.

Non-Agenda Citizen Input

Information items

  • Report by Mayor
  • Reports by Board Members
  • Report by City Attorney
  • Report by City Administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) Annual report of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization / Mrs. Janna Clifton

2) Change Order No. 1 for the 2021 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program

3) Road closure and detour plan on South Shawnee Boulevard for the 2021 Concrete Pavement Improvement Program

4) Amendments to Chapter 45 (Offenses) relative to methamphetamine precursor drugs

5) Amendments to Chapter 19 (Elections) relative to declaration of candidacy

6) Previously tabled items

7) Additional items (unspecified)

