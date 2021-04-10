All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 2, 2021

Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting for 10-4-21

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda Public Hearings Approval of minutes n Minutes of Regular Meeting of Sept 20, 2021 Financial affairs n Monthly bills Action items Power, Light, and Water Committee Street, sewer and cemetery committee n Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 21-14, in the amount of $9,500, to Cochran Engineering, of Farmington, Missouri, relative to providing engineering services under the West Mary Street Bridge Water and Sewer Line Relocation Project. Non-Agenda Citizen Input Information items n Reports by Mayor n Reports by Council Members n Reports by City Attorney n Reports by City Administrator n Discussion of future agenda items Executive session Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended. Discussion items in study session 1) Historic Architectural Survey byRDG Planning & Design -presentation 2) Use tax education and outreach strategy -presentation 3) Report on Wastewater Construction Specification Updates 4) Previously tabled items 5) Additional items (unspecified)

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Adoption of agenda

Public Hearings

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of Regular Meeting of Sept 20, 2021

Financial affairs

  • Monthly bills

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 21-14, in the amount of $9,500, to Cochran Engineering, of Farmington, Missouri, relative to providing engineering services under the West Mary Street Bridge Water and Sewer Line Relocation Project.

Non-Agenda Citizen Input

Information items

  • Reports by Mayor
  • Reports by Council Members
  • Reports by City Attorney
  • Reports by City Administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) Historic Architectural Survey byRDG Planning & Design -presentation

2) Use tax education and outreach strategy -presentation

3) Report on Wastewater Construction Specification Updates

4) Previously tabled items

5) Additional items (unspecified)

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City...
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for Marc...
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy