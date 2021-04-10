Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting for 10-4-21

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda Public Hearings Approval of minutes n Minutes of Regular Meeting of Sept 20, 2021 Financial affairs n Monthly bills Action items Power, Light, and Water Committee Street, sewer and cemetery committee n Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 21-14, in the amount of $9,500, to Cochran Engineering, of Farmington, Missouri, relative to providing engineering services under the West Mary Street Bridge Water and Sewer Line Relocation Project. Non-Agenda Citizen Input Information items n Reports by Mayor n Reports by Council Members n Reports by City Attorney n Reports by City Administrator n Discussion of future agenda items Executive session Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended. Discussion items in study session 1) Historic Architectural Survey byRDG Planning & Design -presentation 2) Use tax education and outreach strategy -presentation 3) Report on Wastewater Construction Specification Updates 4) Previously tabled items 5) Additional items (unspecified)