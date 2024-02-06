A possible renovation of the Jackson Fire Rescue headquarters was one of the major subjects discussed Monday night during the Jackson Board of Aldermen's study session.

"The space we occupy was built in 1981 and the fire department has changed a lot in those 40 years," Jason Mouser, Jackson Fire Rescue chief, said during a half-hour PowerPoint presentation about the department and its many functions.

In 1981, he said those functions would have required just two slides — fire suppression and an organizational chart. In the years since, the department has added dozens of additional functions, which, in turn, require additional space for things such as administration, storage, maintenance and training.

Located at the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and South Hope Street, the Fire Rescue headquarters also housed the Jackson Police Department until May 2020, when that department moved into a new police headquarters next door. That move opened the door for remodeling and reconfiguration of the fire department building.

Among some of the enhancements the building may need, Mouser said, could include upgrades in its HVAC and plumbing systems, renovations to staff sleeping quarters, additional storage and administrative areas, a sprinkler system for fire suppression, a fourth vehicle bay and a "baby drop off area" as required by Missouri statute.

"It sounds like a little bit more than new carpet and a fresh coat of paint that I was hoping for," Jackson city administrator Jim Roach said with a slight laugh.