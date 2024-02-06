Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Sept. 5, 2023

- Motion approving Change Order No. 1 to Nip Kelley Equipment of Cape Girardeau, relative to the Restroom No. 1 Building Replacement Project.
- Motion approving Change Order No. 1 to Capri Pools & Aquatics of Edwardsville, Illinois, relative to the purchase of chemicals and the installation of a chemical controller at the city pool.
- Motion approving Change Order No. 1 to Capri Pools & Aquatics of Edwardsville, Illinois, relative to the purchase and installation of a chemical feeder at the city pool.
- Motion accepting the proposal of Play & Park Structures of MO of Park Hills, Missouri, in the amount of $56,019.47, relative to the Civic Center Playground Equipment Project.
- Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Play & Park Structures of MO, relative to the Civic Center Playground Equipment Project.
- Motion accepting the bid of Corrective Asphalt Materials LLC of South Roxana, Illinois, in the amount of $34,041.60, relative to the Asphalt Preventative Maintenance Program.
- Bill proposing an ordinance approving a contractual agreement with Corrective Asphalt Materials LLC relative to the Asphalt Preventative Maintenance Program.
Non-agenda citizen input
Information items
- Report by mayor
- Reports by board members
- Report by city attorney
- Report by city administrator
- Discussion of future agenda items
Study session
1) Update on the Jackson Retail Development Program
2) Traffic control review in Annwood Estates
3) Modifications to the Quail Creek Bridge
4) Event power uptown
5) Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program — Change Order No. 3
6) Parking Lot Sealing Project — bid tabulation
7) Amendments to Chapter 1 (General Provisions) regarding the authority to correct certain scrivener's errors
8) New city website
9) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)
10) Additional items (unspecified)