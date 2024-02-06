All sections
NewsSeptember 5, 2023
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Sept. 5, 2023
City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Presentation n Mayor's proclamation recognizing September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Approval of minutes...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda.

Presentation

  • Mayor's proclamation recognizing September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

Approval of minutes

  • Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, Aug. 21.

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving payment of the semimonthly bills.

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion authorizing the use of outside loud speakers from 1 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at 542 W. Independence St. for the benefit for Brian Meier special event, as submitted by Kimberly Anello of Jackson Elks Lodge 2652, and waiving any restrictions relative to activity noise levels under Chapter 43 of the Code of Ordinances during said event.
  • Motion accepting funding through the 2022 FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFGP), relative to the replacement of a fill station/compressor used to fill self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) cylinders.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance accepting the dedication of a water line easement deed from Regions Bank, relative to the East Jackson Boulevard Water Line Replacement Project.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion approving Change Order No. 1 to Nip Kelley Equipment of Cape Girardeau, relative to the Restroom No. 1 Building Replacement Project.
  • Motion approving Change Order No. 1 to Capri Pools & Aquatics of Edwardsville, Illinois, relative to the purchase of chemicals and the installation of a chemical controller at the city pool.
  • Motion approving Change Order No. 1 to Capri Pools & Aquatics of Edwardsville, Illinois, relative to the purchase and installation of a chemical feeder at the city pool.
  • Motion accepting the proposal of Play & Park Structures of MO of Park Hills, Missouri, in the amount of $56,019.47, relative to the Civic Center Playground Equipment Project.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Play & Park Structures of MO, relative to the Civic Center Playground Equipment Project.
  • Motion accepting the bid of Corrective Asphalt Materials LLC of South Roxana, Illinois, in the amount of $34,041.60, relative to the Asphalt Preventative Maintenance Program.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance approving a contractual agreement with Corrective Asphalt Materials LLC relative to the Asphalt Preventative Maintenance Program.

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Report by mayor
  • Reports by board members
  • Report by city attorney
  • Report by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Study session

1) Update on the Jackson Retail Development Program

2) Traffic control review in Annwood Estates

3) Modifications to the Quail Creek Bridge

4) Event power uptown

5) Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program — Change Order No. 3

6) Parking Lot Sealing Project — bid tabulation

7) Amendments to Chapter 1 (General Provisions) regarding the authority to correct certain scrivener's errors

8) New city website

9) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)

10) Additional items (unspecified)

Advertisement
