Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Sept. 18, 2023

Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to sign a Consent Decree with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, relative to the claim involving Missouri Electric Works

Bill proposing an Ordinance amending Chapter 1 (General Provisions) of the Code of Ordinances, regarding the authority to correct certain scrivener's errors.

Motion accepting funding from the 2023 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) Emergency Medical Service Providers Grant (EMSPG), relative to emergency medical service activities for Jackson Fire Rescue.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

Motion approving Change Order No. 2, in the amount of $12,805.64, to Mike Light Cement Finishing Inc., of Perryville Missouri, relative to the Concrete Pavement Improvement Program.

Motion approving Change Order No. 3, in the amount of $19,850.00, to Black Diamond Paving, LLC, of Oak Ridge, Missouri, relative to the Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program.

Motion accepting the bidof Precision Striping, LLC, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in the amount of $43,555.70, relative to the Parking Lot Sealing Project.

Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a contractual agreement withPrecision Striping, LLC, relative to the Parking Lot Sealing Project.