Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Sept. 18, 2023

- Motion accepting funding from the 2023 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) Emergency Medical Service Providers Grant (EMSPG), relative to emergency medical service activities for Jackson Fire Rescue.
- Bill proposing an Ordinance amending Chapter 1 (General Provisions) of the Code of Ordinances, regarding the authority to correct certain scrivener's errors.
- Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to sign a Consent Decree with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, relative to the claim involving Missouri Electric Works
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
- Motion approving Change Order No. 2, in the amount of $12,805.64, to Mike Light Cement Finishing Inc., of Perryville Missouri, relative to the Concrete Pavement Improvement Program.
- Motion approving Change Order No. 3, in the amount of $19,850.00, to Black Diamond Paving, LLC, of Oak Ridge, Missouri, relative to the Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program.
- Motion accepting the bidof Precision Striping, LLC, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in the amount of $43,555.70, relative to the Parking Lot Sealing Project.
- Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a contractual agreement withPrecision Striping, LLC, relative to the Parking Lot Sealing Project.
- Bill proposing an Ordinance amending the "Stop Street Designation Schedule" --Schedule VI, by repealing and adding designationson Brittany Drive and Dana Drive
Non-agenda citizen input
Information items
- Report by mayor
- Reports by board members
- Report by city attorney
- Report by city administrator
- Discussion of future agenda items
Study session
1) September 13 -- Planning & Zoning Commission report
2) September 11 -- Park Board report
3) Sunset Drive Bridge Replacement Project -Program Agreement with MoDOT
4) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)
5) Additional items (unspecified)