NewsSeptember 16, 2023

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Sept. 18, 2023

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Tuesday, Sept. 5. Financial affairs...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda.

Approval of minutes

  • Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving payment of the semimonthly bills.
  • Motion approving the city collector's report
  • Motion approving the city clerk's and treasurer's reports

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion accepting funding from the 2023 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) Emergency Medical Service Providers Grant (EMSPG), relative to emergency medical service activities for Jackson Fire Rescue.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance amending Chapter 1 (General Provisions) of the Code of Ordinances, regarding the authority to correct certain scrivener's errors.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to sign a Consent Decree with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, relative to the claim involving Missouri Electric Works

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion approving Change Order No. 2, in the amount of $12,805.64, to Mike Light Cement Finishing Inc., of Perryville Missouri, relative to the Concrete Pavement Improvement Program.
  • Motion approving Change Order No. 3, in the amount of $19,850.00, to Black Diamond Paving, LLC, of Oak Ridge, Missouri, relative to the Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program.
  • Motion accepting the bidof Precision Striping, LLC, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in the amount of $43,555.70, relative to the Parking Lot Sealing Project.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a contractual agreement withPrecision Striping, LLC, relative to the Parking Lot Sealing Project.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance amending the "Stop Street Designation Schedule" --Schedule VI, by repealing and adding designationson Brittany Drive and Dana Drive

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Report by mayor
  • Reports by board members
  • Report by city attorney
  • Report by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Study session

1) September 13 -- Planning & Zoning Commission report

2) September 11 -- Park Board report

3) Sunset Drive Bridge Replacement Project -Program Agreement with MoDOT

4) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)

5) Additional items (unspecified)

