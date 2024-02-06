All sections
NewsSeptember 30, 2023

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Oct. 2, 2023

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, Sept. 18. Financial affairs...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda.

Approval of minutes

  • Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, Sept. 18.

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving payment of the semimonthly bills.

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion setting the annual City of Jackson Christmas Party for elected officials, appointed officials, and employees, on Thursday, December 7, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Jackson Civic Center.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance calling for a General Municipal Election on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, to fill the Offices of the Board of Aldermen.
Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion approving Revised Change Order No. 2, correcting the project engineer's error in the substantial and final completion dates, to RIHC Contracting (Robinson Industrial, Heavy & Commercial Contracting, Inc.), of Perryville Missouri, relative to the Kimbeland Pump Station Improvements Project.
  • Motion approving Change Order No. 3, in the amount of $2,000.01, to Mike Light Cement Finishing Inc., of Perryville Missouri, relative to the 2023 Concrete Pavement Improvement Program.
  • Resolution supporting a grant application to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, under the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) Program, relative to the Litz Park Pavilion/Restroom Building Project.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing an Off-System Bridge Program Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, relative to the Sunset Drive Bridge Replacement Project.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving A Resubdivision of Lot No. 1 of Green Meadows Commercial Park No. 5, as submitted by Appleton Valley Farm, Inc.

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Report by mayor
  • Reports by board members
  • Report by city attorney
  • Report by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Study session

1) Employee medical insurance proposal

2) Request to abandon the right of way of Royal Drive

3) Update on the Fire Station No. 1 Rehabilitation Project

4) CivicPlus Supplementation for Code of Ordinances -- Statement of Work

5) Update on the East Jackson Boulevard Roadway Lighting Project

6) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)

7) Additional items (unspecified)

