Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Oct. 2, 2023

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

Motion approving Revised Change Order No. 2, correcting the project engineer's error in the substantial and final completion dates, to RIHC Contracting (Robinson Industrial, Heavy & Commercial Contracting, Inc.), of Perryville Missouri, relative to the Kimbeland Pump Station Improvements Project.

Motion approving Change Order No. 3, in the amount of $2,000.01, to Mike Light Cement Finishing Inc., of Perryville Missouri, relative to the 2023 Concrete Pavement Improvement Program.

Resolution supporting a grant application to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, under the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) Program, relative to the Litz Park Pavilion/Restroom Building Project.

Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing an Off-System Bridge Program Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, relative to the Sunset Drive Bridge Replacement Project.