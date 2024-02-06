Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Oct. 2, 2023

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18
Adoption of agenda
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
Non-agenda citizen input
Information items
Study session
1) Employee medical insurance proposal
2) Request to abandon the right of way of Royal Drive
3) Update on the Fire Station No. 1 Rehabilitation Project
4) CivicPlus Supplementation for Code of Ordinances -- Statement of Work
5) Update on the East Jackson Boulevard Roadway Lighting Project
6) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)
7) Additional items (unspecified)
