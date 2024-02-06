All sections
NewsOctober 14, 2023

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Oct. 16, 2023

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, Oct. 2 Financial affairs...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda.

Approval of minutes

  • Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, Oct. 2

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving payment of the semimonthly bills.
  • Motion approving the City Collector's Report.
  • Motion approving the City Clerk's and Treasurer's Reports.

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion approving Statement of Work Q-43723-1, in the amount of $3,996.70, to CivicPlus, LLC, of Manhattan, Kansas, relative to providing additional online code hosting services under the Website Redesign and Hosting Services Project.
  • Motion accepting a proposal from SoutheastHEALTH, of Cape Girardeau relative to providing services under the 2024 Employee Medical Insurance Benefit Plan.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with SoutheastHEALTH, relative to providing services under the 2024 Employee Medical Insurance Benefit Plan.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion setting a public hearing for Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., to consider a request to vacate a portion of the Royal Drive public right-of-way in Forest Acres Subdivision, as requested by Christopher and Kelly Kasten and Zeno and Liza Walker.
  • Motion setting a public hearing for Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., to consider a text amendment to Chapter 65 (Zoning) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to attached or painted signs.

Information items

  • Report by mayor
  • Reports by board members
  • Report by city attorney
  • Report by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Study session

1) Update on the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce tourism website

2) Annual report of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization

3) October 11th Planning & Zoning Commission report

4) October 9th Park Board report

5) Landscaping design for the Deerwood Drive / North High Street Roundabout

6) Amendment to a Memorandum of Understanding at 1525 Kimbeland Drive

7) Volunteer service request in City Cemetery

8) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)

9) Additional items (unspecified)

Local News
