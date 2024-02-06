Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Oct. 16, 2023

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16
Adoption of agenda
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
Information items
Study session
1) Update on the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce tourism website
2) Annual report of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization
3) October 11th Planning & Zoning Commission report
4) October 9th Park Board report
5) Landscaping design for the Deerwood Drive / North High Street Roundabout
6) Amendment to a Memorandum of Understanding at 1525 Kimbeland Drive
7) Volunteer service request in City Cemetery
8) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)
9) Additional items (unspecified)
