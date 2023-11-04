All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 4, 2023

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Nov. 6, 2023

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. PUBLIC HEARINGS n Hearing to vacate a portion of the Royal Drive public right of way in Forest Acres Subdivision, as requested by Christopher and Kelly Kasten and Zeno and Liza Walker...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

  • Hearing to vacate a portion of the Royal Drive public right of way in Forest Acres Subdivision, as requested by Christopher and Kelly Kasten and Zeno and Liza Walker.
  • Hearing to consider a text amendment to Chapter 65 (Zoning) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to attached or painted signs.

Approval of minutes

  • Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, Oct. 16

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving payment of the semimonthly bills.

Action items

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Power, Light, and Water Committee

Motion changing the date of the Mayor & Board of Aldermen Regular Meeting and Study Session from Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 to Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, at 6 p.m., in observance of the New Year's Day holiday.

  • Motion setting a public hearing for Monday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m., to consider the proposed 2024 City of Jackson Annual Budget, which also includes proposed sewer utility service rate adjustments and other utility service rate adjustments.
  • Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 23-12, in the amount of $78,361.00, to Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying, Inc., of Cape Girardeau, relative to providing engineering services for infrastructure improvements at the Jackson North Industrial Park.
  • Motion approving Change Order No. 2, extending the contract time by 150 days, to Power Grid Company, of Fayetteville, Georgia, relative to the I-55 Electric Substation Build-Out Project.
  • Motion approving Change Order No. 2, extending the contract time by 150 days, to Power Line Consultants, LLC, of Farmington, Missouri relative to the I-55 Electrical Transmission and Distribution Line Project.
  • Motion accepting the proposal from C.P.U., Inc., of Cape Girardeau, relative to the Network Server and Related Services Project.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with C.P.U., Inc., relative to the Network Server and Related Services Project.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion approvingChange Order No. 2, to Nip Kelley Equipment, of Cape Girardeau, relative to the Restroom No. 1 Building Replacement Project.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Memorandum of Understanding with the Jackson Memorial VFW Post No. 10495, relative to the placement of a storage shed in Brookside Park.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving an Addendum to a Memorandum of Understanding Dated September 8, 2021 with 1525 Kimbeland Drive Trust Dated October 14, 2021, relative to the Kimbeland Lift Station Improvement Project.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving text amendments to Chapter 47 (Parks) of the Code of Ordinances.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute a Utility Easement Deed on Royal Drive in Forest Acres Subdivision, to the City of Jackson.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance accepting the dedication of a Utility Easement Deed on Royal Drive in Forest Acres Subdivision, from the City of Jackson.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance vacating a portion of the Royal Drive public right of way in Forest Acres Subdivision, as requested by Christopher and Kelly Kasten and Zeno and Liza Walker.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a text amendment to Chapter 65 (Zoning) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to attached or painted signs.

Information items

  • Report by mayor
  • Reports by board members
  • Report by city attorney
  • Report by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Study session

1) Park Donation & Memorial from the JAOSA for field improvements at the Soccer Park

2) Civic Center Security Cameras Project --bid tabulation3.Amendments to Chapter

3) Administration) of the Code of Ordinances -Banking of city funds

4) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)

5) Additional items (unspecified)

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance pro...
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for...
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and c...
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy