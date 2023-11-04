Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Nov. 6, 2023

Power, Light, and Water Committee

Motion changing the date of the Mayor & Board of Aldermen Regular Meeting and Study Session from Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 to Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, at 6 p.m., in observance of the New Year's Day holiday.

Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with C.P.U., Inc., relative to the Network Server and Related Services Project.

Motion accepting the proposal from C.P.U., Inc., of Cape Girardeau, relative to the Network Server and Related Services Project.

Motion approving Change Order No. 2, extending the contract time by 150 days, to Power Line Consultants, LLC, of Farmington, Missouri relative to the I-55 Electrical Transmission and Distribution Line Project.

Motion approving Change Order No. 2, extending the contract time by 150 days, to Power Grid Company, of Fayetteville, Georgia, relative to the I-55 Electric Substation Build-Out Project.

Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 23-12, in the amount of $78,361.00, to Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying, Inc., of Cape Girardeau, relative to providing engineering services for infrastructure improvements at the Jackson North Industrial Park.

Motion setting a public hearing for Monday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m., to consider the proposed 2024 City of Jackson Annual Budget, which also includes proposed sewer utility service rate adjustments and other utility service rate adjustments.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

Motion approvingChange Order No. 2, to Nip Kelley Equipment, of Cape Girardeau, relative to the Restroom No. 1 Building Replacement Project.

Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Memorandum of Understanding with the Jackson Memorial VFW Post No. 10495, relative to the placement of a storage shed in Brookside Park.

Bill proposing an Ordinance approving an Addendum to a Memorandum of Understanding Dated September 8, 2021 with 1525 Kimbeland Drive Trust Dated October 14, 2021, relative to the Kimbeland Lift Station Improvement Project.

Bill proposing an Ordinance approving text amendments to Chapter 47 (Parks) of the Code of Ordinances.

Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute a Utility Easement Deed on Royal Drive in Forest Acres Subdivision, to the City of Jackson.

Bill proposing an Ordinance accepting the dedication of a Utility Easement Deed on Royal Drive in Forest Acres Subdivision, from the City of Jackson.

Bill proposing an Ordinance vacating a portion of the Royal Drive public right of way in Forest Acres Subdivision, as requested by Christopher and Kelly Kasten and Zeno and Liza Walker.