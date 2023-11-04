Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Nov. 6, 2023

Power, Light, and Water Committee
Motion changing the date of the Mayor & Board of Aldermen Regular Meeting and Study Session from Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 to Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, at 6 p.m., in observance of the New Year's Day holiday.
- Motion setting a public hearing for Monday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m., to consider the proposed 2024 City of Jackson Annual Budget, which also includes proposed sewer utility service rate adjustments and other utility service rate adjustments.
- Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 23-12, in the amount of $78,361.00, to Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying, Inc., of Cape Girardeau, relative to providing engineering services for infrastructure improvements at the Jackson North Industrial Park.
- Motion approving Change Order No. 2, extending the contract time by 150 days, to Power Grid Company, of Fayetteville, Georgia, relative to the I-55 Electric Substation Build-Out Project.
- Motion approving Change Order No. 2, extending the contract time by 150 days, to Power Line Consultants, LLC, of Farmington, Missouri relative to the I-55 Electrical Transmission and Distribution Line Project.
- Motion accepting the proposal from C.P.U., Inc., of Cape Girardeau, relative to the Network Server and Related Services Project.
- Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with C.P.U., Inc., relative to the Network Server and Related Services Project.
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
- Motion approvingChange Order No. 2, to Nip Kelley Equipment, of Cape Girardeau, relative to the Restroom No. 1 Building Replacement Project.
- Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Memorandum of Understanding with the Jackson Memorial VFW Post No. 10495, relative to the placement of a storage shed in Brookside Park.
- Bill proposing an Ordinance approving an Addendum to a Memorandum of Understanding Dated September 8, 2021 with 1525 Kimbeland Drive Trust Dated October 14, 2021, relative to the Kimbeland Lift Station Improvement Project.
- Bill proposing an Ordinance approving text amendments to Chapter 47 (Parks) of the Code of Ordinances.
- Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute a Utility Easement Deed on Royal Drive in Forest Acres Subdivision, to the City of Jackson.
- Bill proposing an Ordinance accepting the dedication of a Utility Easement Deed on Royal Drive in Forest Acres Subdivision, from the City of Jackson.
- Bill proposing an Ordinance vacating a portion of the Royal Drive public right of way in Forest Acres Subdivision, as requested by Christopher and Kelly Kasten and Zeno and Liza Walker.
- Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a text amendment to Chapter 65 (Zoning) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to attached or painted signs.
Information items
- Report by mayor
- Reports by board members
- Report by city attorney
- Report by city administrator
- Discussion of future agenda items
Study session
1) Park Donation & Memorial from the JAOSA for field improvements at the Soccer Park
2) Civic Center Security Cameras Project --bid tabulation3.Amendments to Chapter
3) Administration) of the Code of Ordinances -Banking of city funds
4) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)
5) Additional items (unspecified)