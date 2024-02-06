Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Nov. 20, 2023

Bill proposing an ordinance approving a text amendment to Chapter 3 (Administration) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to banking of city funds.

Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Standard Insurance Co., relative to providing services under the 2024 Employee Vision and Life Insurance Benefit Plans.

Motion accepting the proposal from Standard Insurance Co. of Portland, Oregon, relative to providing services under the 2024 Employee Vision and Life Insurance Benefit Plans.

Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Roundstone Management Ltd., relative to providing services under the 2024 Employee Medical and Dental Insurance Benefit Plans.

Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Auxiant, relative to providing services under the 2024 Employee Medical and Dental Insurance Benefit Plans.

Motion authorizing Task Order No. 23-13, in the amount of $5,500, to Strickland Engineering of Jackson, relative to providing engineering services under the South Hope Street Water Line Relocation Project.

Motion changing the date of the mayor and Board of Aldermen regular meeting and study session from 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15, to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

Motion accepting the quote of Purvis Industries of Jackson, in the amount of $8,906, and authorizing the purchase of a replacement gearbox for the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Motion accepting a Park Memorial and Donation Form from JAOSA Inc., for improvements to Fields No. 12 and No. 13 in the Soccer Park.

Bill proposing an ordinance approving a memorandum of understanding with JAOSA Inc., relative to American Rescue Plan Act Funds.

Motion accepting the proposal from the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission of Perryville, Missouri, in the amount of $38,000, relative to providing grant writing and administration services, under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program at the Jackson North Industrial Park Subdivision, contingent upon the award of the grant and commitment of all project funds.