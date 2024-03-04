All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 4, 2024

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for March 4, 2024

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, March 4 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Tuesday, Feb. 20. Financial affairs...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday, March 4

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda.

Approval of minutes

  • Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving payment of semimonthly bills.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion accepting the bid of Townsend Tree Service Co. LLC of Muncie, Indiana, in the amount of $117.90 per crew hour, relative to providing services under the Electrical Transmission and Distribution Line Tree Trimming and Vegetation Control Program.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Townsend Tree Service Co. LLC, relative to the Electrical Transmission and Distribution Line Tree Trimming and Vegetation Control Program.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion accepting the bid of Rockhill & Sons of Jackson in the amount of 15%, relative to providing services under the Park Concession Stand Operations Program.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Rockhill & Sons, relative to providing services under the Park Concession Stand Operations Program.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance approving the final plat of McKendree Crossing Subdivision Phase 2, as submitted by Villas of West Park LLC.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance amending the Stop Street Designation Schedule — Schedule VI, by adding designations on Bishop Court, Chapel Ridge Drive and Steeplechase Road.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance amending the Parking Prohibited Schedule — Schedule IX, by adding designations on Bishop Court and Chapel Ridge Drive.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance amending the Handicapped Parking Designated Schedule — Schedule XVII, by deleting a designation on North Union Avenue.

Information items

  • Report by mayor
  • Reports by board members
  • Report by city attorney
  • Report by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Study session

  • Youth Baseball and Softball League Uniform Project — bid tabulation
  • Breathing Air Station — bid tabulation
  • Municipal Court Room Interior Renovation Project — bid tabulation
  • Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)
  • Additional items (unspecified)
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 18
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy