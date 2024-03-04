Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for March 4, 2024

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Monday, March 4
Adoption of agenda
- Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda.
Approval of minutes
- Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Tuesday, Feb. 20.
Financial affairs
- Motion approving payment of semimonthly bills.
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
- Motion accepting the bid of Townsend Tree Service Co. LLC of Muncie, Indiana, in the amount of $117.90 per crew hour, relative to providing services under the Electrical Transmission and Distribution Line Tree Trimming and Vegetation Control Program.
- Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Townsend Tree Service Co. LLC, relative to the Electrical Transmission and Distribution Line Tree Trimming and Vegetation Control Program.
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
- Motion accepting the bid of Rockhill & Sons of Jackson in the amount of 15%, relative to providing services under the Park Concession Stand Operations Program.
- Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Rockhill & Sons, relative to providing services under the Park Concession Stand Operations Program.
- Bill proposing an ordinance approving the final plat of McKendree Crossing Subdivision Phase 2, as submitted by Villas of West Park LLC.
- Bill proposing an ordinance amending the Stop Street Designation Schedule — Schedule VI, by adding designations on Bishop Court, Chapel Ridge Drive and Steeplechase Road.
- Bill proposing an ordinance amending the Parking Prohibited Schedule — Schedule IX, by adding designations on Bishop Court and Chapel Ridge Drive.
- Bill proposing an ordinance amending the Handicapped Parking Designated Schedule — Schedule XVII, by deleting a designation on North Union Avenue.
Information items
- Report by mayor
- Reports by board members
- Report by city attorney
- Report by city administrator
- Discussion of future agenda items
Study session
- Youth Baseball and Softball League Uniform Project — bid tabulation
- Breathing Air Station — bid tabulation
- Municipal Court Room Interior Renovation Project — bid tabulation
- Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)
- Additional items (unspecified)