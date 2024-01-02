Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Jan 2, 2024

Motion authorizing the city staff to prepare an application on behalf of the City of Jackson, requesting a special-use permit for a temporary mobile office unit and sleeping quarters in a C-3 (central business) District at Fire Station No. 1 at 525 S. Hope St.

