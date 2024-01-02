All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 30, 2023

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Jan 2, 2024

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, Dec. 18. Financial affairs...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda.

Approval of minutes

  • Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, Dec. 18.

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving payment of the semimonthly bills.

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Motion authorizing the city staff to prepare an application on behalf of the City of Jackson, requesting a special-use permit for a temporary mobile office unit and sleeping quarters in a C-3 (central business) District at Fire Station No. 1 at 525 S. Hope St.
  • Motion accepting the quote of Axon Enterprise Inc. of Scottsdale, Arizona, in the amount of $26,702.62 per year for five years, and authorizing the purchase of equipment and services to provide body-worn cameras for the police department.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Axon Enterprise Inc., relative to the purchase of equipment and services to provide body-worn cameras for the police department.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing the mayor to sign depository agreements with Commerce Bank, First Midwest Bank, First Missouri State Bank, The Bank of Missouri, US Bank and Wood & Huston Bank.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion approving an addendum to the contractual agreement with Houseal Lavigne Associates LLC of Chicago, relative to a time extension for the 2022 Jackson Comprehensive Plan Update.
  • Motion approving the Preliminary Plat of Old Orchard Town Homes Subdivision, as submitted by Fruitland Investments LLC and Lydon Properties LLC.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the Final Plat of Good Day Farm Subdivision, as submitted by Jackson Boulevard Holdings LLC.
  • Motion accepting the bid of Fronabarger Concreters Inc. of Oak Ridge in the amount of $154,778.50, relative to the Civic Center Pavilion & Playground Grading and Site Work Project.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Fronabarger Concreters Inc. relative to the Civic Center Pavilion & Playground Grading and Site Work Project.

Information items

  • Report by mayor
  • Reports by board members
  • Report by city attorney
  • Report by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Study session

1) Request to waive the required distance from a church for the sale of intoxicating liquor at 121 W. Main St.

2) Net metering -annual report

3) Upgrade to the City Water Depot

4) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)

5) Additional items (unspecified)

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintena...
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House ...
NewsOct. 15
The Latest: Harris and Trump push to energize key voting blo...
NewsOct. 15
Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yards of sex offenders. Until now
NewsOct. 15
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yards of sex offenders. Until now
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by train
NewsOct. 14
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by train
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog killing
NewsOct. 14
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog killing
Police report 10-15-24
NewsOct. 14
Police report 10-15-24
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during Missouri traffic stop
NewsOct. 14
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during Missouri traffic stop
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 14
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy