Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Jan 16., 2024

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16
Adoption of agenda
Approval of minutes
PUBLIC HEARINGS
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
Information items
Study session
1) January 10th Planning & Zoning Commission report
2) January 8th Park Board report
3) Brookside Park Roofing Replacement Project --bid tabulation
4) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)
5) Additional items (unspecified)
