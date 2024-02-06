All sections
NewsJanuary 13, 2024

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Jan 16., 2024

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, Jan. 2. PUBLIC HEARINGS...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda.

Approval of minutes

  • Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, Jan. 2.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

  • Hearing to consider a text amendment to Chapter 65 (Zoning) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to tow companies.

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving payment of the semimonthly bills.
  • Motion approving the City Collector's Report
  • Motion approving the City Collector's Annual Report.
  • Motion approving the City Clerk's and Treasurer's Reports.

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion approving the Semi-Annual Financial Statement, ending December 31, 2023.
  • Motion approving the Mayor's appointment of Laura Dumey to the Community Outreach Board, filling an unexpired term ending May, 2026.
  • Motion granting consent to TeeED Off Golf, LLC for the sale of intoxicating liquor at 121 West Main Street within one hundred feet of Grace Baptist Church

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion approving an addendum to the contractual agreement with Play & Park Structures of MO, of Park Hills, Missouri, relative to a time extension for the Civic Center Playground Equipment Project.
  • Bill proposing an ordiinance approving a text amendment to Chapter 65 (Zoning) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to tow companies.

Information items

  • Report by mayor
  • Reports by board members
  • Report by city attorney
  • Report by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Study session

1) January 10th Planning & Zoning Commission report

2) January 8th Park Board report

3) Brookside Park Roofing Replacement Project --bid tabulation

4) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)

5) Additional items (unspecified)

Local News

