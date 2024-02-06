Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Feb. 4., 2024

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5
Adoption of agenda
Presentation
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
Information items
Study session
1) Update on the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce tourism website and logo
2) Annual update on the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) Permit
3) Traffic study at South Georgia Street and East Adams Street --engineering services proposal
4) Amendments to Chapter 3 (Administration) of City Code --purchasing procedure
5) Scrivener's error in Chapter 65 (Zoning) -height regulations of towers and steeples of churches in a C-3 zone
6) Software Upgrade --request for qualifications
7) City Hall Facility Maintenance Program -services proposal
8) Archaeological Cultural Resources Survey -request for proposals
9) Grant award for horizontal baler at the Recycling Center
10) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)
11) Additional items (unspecified)
