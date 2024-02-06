All sections
NewsFebruary 3, 2024

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Feb. 4., 2024

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Presentation n Presentation of Commission of Office to Angela Birk as City Clerk/Treasurer Approval of minutes...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda.

Presentation

  • Presentation of Commission of Office to Angela Birk as City Clerk/Treasurer

Approval of minutes

  • Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving payment of the semimonthly bills.

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion amending the 2023 city of Jackson Annual Budget, relative to funds exceeding their 2023 appropriations.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance amending the 2024 city of Jackson Annual Budget.
  • Motion approving an increase in expenditures, in the amount of $7,800.00, under Amendment No. 6 to Task Order Authorization No. 19-04,to Horner & Shifrin, Inc., of St. Louis, Missouri, relative to providing additional engineering services under the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Program, Phase 2 --Project 2D (Water Plant).
  • Motion accepting the bid of Schulte Supply, Inc. of Saint Peters, Missouri, in the amount of $36,784.64, and authorizing the purchase of materials for the South Hope Street Water Main Relocation Project.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the Missouri Public Utility Alliance, relative to a Mutual Aid Agreement

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion accepting the bid of Todt Roofing & Construction, Inc., of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in the amount of $8,800.00, relative to the Brookside Park Roofing Replacement Project.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Todt Roofing & Construction, Inc., relative to the Brookside Park Roofing Replacement Project.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the Final Platof Stroder's Industrial Park Subdivision, as submitted by Trussworks Realty Missouri, LLC

Information items

  • Report by mayor
  • Reports by board members
  • Report by city attorney
  • Report by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Study session

1) Update on the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce tourism website and logo

2) Annual update on the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) Permit

3) Traffic study at South Georgia Street and East Adams Street --engineering services proposal

4) Amendments to Chapter 3 (Administration) of City Code --purchasing procedure

5) Scrivener's error in Chapter 65 (Zoning) -height regulations of towers and steeples of churches in a C-3 zone

6) Software Upgrade --request for qualifications

7) City Hall Facility Maintenance Program -services proposal

8) Archaeological Cultural Resources Survey -request for proposals

9) Grant award for horizontal baler at the Recycling Center

10) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)

11) Additional items (unspecified)

Local News
