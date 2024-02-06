Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Feb. 18., 2024

Motion approving an Addendum to the Contract Agreement with C.P.U., Inc., of Cape Girardeau, relative to a time extension for the Network Server and Related Services Project.

Motion accepting the proposal of Premium Mechanical and Automation, Inc., of Jackson, Missouri, relative to providing services under the City Hall Facility Maintenance Program.

Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Premium Mechanical and Automation, Inc., relative to the City Hall Facility Maintenance Program.

Motion accepting the proposal from GWorks, LLC, of Omaha, Nebraska, relative to providing products and services under the Software Upgrade Project.

Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with GWorks, LLC, relative to providing products and services under the Software Upgrade Project.