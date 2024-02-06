All sections
NewsFebruary 17, 2024

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Feb. 18., 2024

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, Feb. 5. Financial affairs...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda.

Approval of minutes

  • Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, Feb. 5.

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving payment of the semimonthly bills.
  • Motion approving the City Collector's Report
  • Motion approving the City Clerk's and Treasurer's Reports

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion approving an Addendum to the Contract Agreement with C.P.U., Inc., of Cape Girardeau, relative to a time extension for the Network Server and Related Services Project.
  • Motion accepting the proposal of Premium Mechanical and Automation, Inc., of Jackson, Missouri, relative to providing services under the City Hall Facility Maintenance Program.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Premium Mechanical and Automation, Inc., relative to the City Hall Facility Maintenance Program.
  • Motion accepting the proposal from GWorks, LLC, of Omaha, Nebraska, relative to providing products and services under the Software Upgrade Project.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with GWorks, LLC, relative to providing products and services under the Software Upgrade Project.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Memorandum of Understanding with the County of Cape Girardeau, relative to the Aerial Photography Project

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion setting a public hearing for Monday, March 18, 2024, at 6 p.m., relative to a Special Use Permit request for a temporary mobile office unit and sleepingquartersin a C-3 (Central Business) District at Fire Station No. 1, located at 525 South Hope Street, as submitted by the city of Jackson.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing an Annexation Agreement with Trussworks Realty Missouri, LLC, relative to the development of Stroder's Industrial Park Subdivision.
  • Resolution accepting a voluntary annexation petition for 12 acres of property located in Stroder's Industrial Park Subdivision, and setting a public hearing for Monday, March 18, 2024, at 6:00 p.m., as submitted by Trussworks Realty Missouri, LLC.
  • Motion setting a public hearing for Tuesday, March 18, 2024, at 6:00 p.m., relative to the rezoning of Stroder's Industrial Park Subdivision from R-1 (Single-Family Residential) District and R-2 (Single-Family Residential) District to C-2 (General Commercial) District, as submitted by Trussworks Realty Missouri, LLC.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving an amendment to Chapter 3 (Administration) of City Code, relative to purchasing procedure.

Information items

  • Report by mayor
  • Reports by board members
  • Report by city attorney
  • Report by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Study session

1) February 7th Planning & Zoning Commission report

2) February 12th Park Board report

3) Electrical Transmission and Distribution Line Tree Trimming and Vegetation Control Program --bid tabulation

4) Deerwood Drive Roundabout Center Island Enhancements

5) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)

6) Additional items (unspecified

