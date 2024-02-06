Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Dec. 4, 2023

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4
Adoption of agenda
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
Information items
Study session
1) Annual report of SE MO Redi
2) Cape Girardeau County Assessor Aerial Photography Project
3) Civic Center Pavilion Project — bid tabulation
4) Disposal of Stockpiled Brush Program - change order No. 2
5) Text amendment to Chapter 65 (Zoning) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to tow companies
6) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)
7) Additional items (unspecified)
