NewsDecember 4, 2023

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Dec. 4, 2023

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, Nov. 20 Financial affairs...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda.

Approval of minutes

  • Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, Nov. 20

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving payment of the semimonthly bills.

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion setting a public hearing for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, to discuss the City of Jackson's submission of an application for the Fiscal Year 2023 Community Development Block Grant Program for public infrastructure improvements in the Jackson North Industrial Park.
  • Motion accepting the bid of Freedom Security LLC of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, in the amount of $26,745.31, relative to the Civic Center Security Cameras Project.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Freedom Security LLC relative to the Civic Center Security Cameras Project.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance accepting the dedication of Water Line Easement Deeds from Charles Edward Ross and Brenda Kay Ross, trustees of The Ross Real Estate Revocable Trust 2014, u/t/a dated Aug. 27, 2014, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Phase 2, Project 2E.
Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion approving the preliminary plat of Eagle View Subdivision, as submitted by Robert and Belinda Phillips.
  • Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 23-14, in the amount of $7,900, to Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying Inc. of Cape Girardeau, relative to providing design phase engineering services under the Industrial Drive Roadway Improvements Project in the Soccer Park.
  • Motion accepting the bid of SAK Construction LLC of O'Fallon, Missouri, in the amount of $192,508, relative to the 2023 Annual Sanitary Sewer Lining Program.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with SAK Construction LLC, relative to the 2023 Annual Sanitary Sewer Lining Program.

Information items

  • Report by mayor
  • Reports by board members
  • Report by city attorney
  • Report by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Study session

1) Annual report of SE MO Redi

2) Cape Girardeau County Assessor Aerial Photography Project

3) Civic Center Pavilion Project — bid tabulation

4) Disposal of Stockpiled Brush Program - change order No. 2

5) Text amendment to Chapter 65 (Zoning) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to tow companies

6) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)

7) Additional items (unspecified)

Local News
