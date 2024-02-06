Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Aug. 21, 2023

Motion terminating a contract agreement with Daniel's Roofing and Construction LLC of Marble Hill, Missouri, passed and approved Sept. 19, relative to the Brookside Park Restroom and Pavilion Roof Replacement Project.

Motion terminating a contract agreement with Daniel's Roofing and Construction LLC of Marble Hill, Missouri, passed and approved Sept. 19, relative to the Brookside Park Restroom and Pavilion Roof Replacement Project.