NewsAugust 21, 2023

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Aug. 21, 2023

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Public hearing n Hearing to consider the proposed 2023 Parks and Recreation, General Revenue, Cemetery and Band tax rates...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda.

Public hearing

  • Hearing to consider the proposed 2023 Parks and Recreation, General Revenue, Cemetery and Band tax rates.

Approval of minutes

  • Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, Aug. 7.

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving payment of the semimonthly bills.
  • Motion approving the city collector's report
  • Motion approving the city clerk's and treasurer's reports.

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion approving an addendum to the contract agreement with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, relative to a time extension for the abandonment of East Jefferson Street between South Hope Street and South Ohio Street on the campus of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and School.
  • Motion authorizing city staff to prepare a request on behalf of the City of Jackson for a text amendment to Chapter 65 (zoning) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to tow companies.
  • Motion authorizing city staff to prepare a request on behalf of the City of Jackson for a text amendment to Chapter 65 (zoning) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to attached or painted signs.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing the mayor to sign a depository agreement with First Midwest Bank.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a mutual settlement and release agreement with Dylan Peetz of Jackson.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance correcting a scrivener's error in Bill No. 23-60, Ordinance 23-59, passed and approved Aug. 7, relative to code amendments to Chapter 41 (municipal utilities) for water service line specifications and fee schedule.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance approving the 2023 Parks and Recreation, General Revenue, Cemetery and Band tax rates.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion re-approving the preliminary plat of Jackson North Industrial Park Subdivision, as submitted by the City of Jackson.
  • Motion terminating a contract agreement with Daniel's Roofing and Construction LLC of Marble Hill, Missouri, passed and approved Sept. 19, relative to the Brookside Park Restroom and Pavilion Roof Replacement Project.
  • Motion approving an addendum to the contract agreement with Kevin Rockhill dba Rockhill & Sons Lawn Care of Jackson to reduce the price from $355 to $315 per mowing and trimming event, and reducing the acreage to be mowed and trimmed from 35 to 32.61 acres, relative to the Soccer Park Mowing and Trimming Services Program.
  • Motion accepting the bid of Road Runner Safety Services Inc. of Jackson, in the amount of $39,782.25, relative to the Main Street and Greensferry Road Striping Project.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance approving a contractual agreement with Road Runner Safety Services Inc. of Jackson, relative to the Main Street and Greensferry Road Striping Project.
  • Motion accepting the bid of Steve's Hauling & Excavating LLC of Oak Ridge, in the amount of $25,800.60, relative to the Old Cape Road East Culvert Replacement Project.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance approving a contractual agreement with Steve's Hauling & Excavating LLC relative to the Old Cape Road East Culvert Replacement Project.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance approving a text amendment to Chapter 65 (zoning) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to an exemption for requiring a variance to restore tiny houses constructed before Aug. 8, 2023.

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Report by mayor
  • Reports by board members
  • Report by city attorney
  • Report by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Study session

1) Aug. 14 Park Board report

2) Restroom No. 1 Building Replacement Project — change order No. 1

3) Civic Center Playground Equipment Project — proposal

4) Asphalt Preventative Maintenance Program — bid tabulation

5) Missouri Regional Bridge Program grant award — Sunset Drive Bridge Replacement Project

6) Discussion of the new tiny houses ordinance

7) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)

8) Additional items (unspecified)

Local News
