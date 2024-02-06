Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Aug. 21, 2023

Street, sewer and cemetery committee
- Motion re-approving the preliminary plat of Jackson North Industrial Park Subdivision, as submitted by the City of Jackson.
- Motion terminating a contract agreement with Daniel's Roofing and Construction LLC of Marble Hill, Missouri, passed and approved Sept. 19, relative to the Brookside Park Restroom and Pavilion Roof Replacement Project.
- Motion approving an addendum to the contract agreement with Kevin Rockhill dba Rockhill & Sons Lawn Care of Jackson to reduce the price from $355 to $315 per mowing and trimming event, and reducing the acreage to be mowed and trimmed from 35 to 32.61 acres, relative to the Soccer Park Mowing and Trimming Services Program.
- Motion accepting the bid of Road Runner Safety Services Inc. of Jackson, in the amount of $39,782.25, relative to the Main Street and Greensferry Road Striping Project.
- Bill proposing an ordinance approving a contractual agreement with Road Runner Safety Services Inc. of Jackson, relative to the Main Street and Greensferry Road Striping Project.
- Motion accepting the bid of Steve's Hauling & Excavating LLC of Oak Ridge, in the amount of $25,800.60, relative to the Old Cape Road East Culvert Replacement Project.
- Bill proposing an ordinance approving a contractual agreement with Steve's Hauling & Excavating LLC relative to the Old Cape Road East Culvert Replacement Project.
- Bill proposing an ordinance approving a text amendment to Chapter 65 (zoning) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to an exemption for requiring a variance to restore tiny houses constructed before Aug. 8, 2023.
Non-agenda citizen input
Information items
- Report by mayor
- Reports by board members
- Report by city attorney
- Report by city administrator
- Discussion of future agenda items
Study session
1) Aug. 14 Park Board report
2) Restroom No. 1 Building Replacement Project — change order No. 1
3) Civic Center Playground Equipment Project — proposal
4) Asphalt Preventative Maintenance Program — bid tabulation
5) Missouri Regional Bridge Program grant award — Sunset Drive Bridge Replacement Project
6) Discussion of the new tiny houses ordinance
7) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)
8) Additional items (unspecified)