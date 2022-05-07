Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 7-5-22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Tuesday
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
Non-agenda citizen input
Information items
Executive session
Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Discussion items in study session
1) Mid-Year Employee Health Insurance Report --Mr. Todd Obergoenner / Swinford & Associates, Inc.
2) On-street operation of all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and golf carts
3) Update on the Wastewater Bond Issue Education & Outreach Strategy
4) Memorandum of Understanding for Savers Farm Subdivision, Phases 8 & 9
5) Request for replacement and extension of retaining wall in public right-of-way at 300 and 320 East Jefferson Street
6) Previously tabled items
7) Additional items (unspecified)
