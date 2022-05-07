Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 7-5-22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Tuesday

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

Motion approving Change Order No. 1, in the amount of $10,000.00, to Steve's Hauling & Excavating,ofMillersville, Missouri,relative to the Disposal of Stockpiled Brush Program.

Motion approving Change Order No. 1, in the amount of $10,000.00, to Steve's Hauling & Excavating,ofMillersville, Missouri,relative to the Disposal of Stockpiled Brush Program.

Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 22-14, in the amount of $7,500.00, to Strickland Engineering, of Jackson, Missouri, relative to providing engineering services under the Fire Department Facilities Evaluation.

Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 22-14, in the amount of $7,500.00, to Strickland Engineering, of Jackson, Missouri, relative to providing engineering services under the Fire Department Facilities Evaluation.

Motion approving an increase in expenditure, in the amount of $1,023.00, under Task Order Authorization No. 21-04, to HR Green, of Chesterfield, Missouri, relative to providing additional engineering services under the Separate Storm Sewer System Permit (MS4) Program.

Motion approving an increase in expenditure, in the amount of $1,023.00, under Task Order Authorization No. 21-04, to HR Green, of Chesterfield, Missouri, relative to providing additional engineering services under the Separate Storm Sewer System Permit (MS4) Program.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Memorandum of Understanding with the county of Cape Girardeau, relative to the 2022 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program.

Motion accepting the bid of Paving Pros, LLC, of Oak Ridge, Missouri, in the amount of $346,960.80, relative to the 2022 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program.

Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Paving Pros, LLC, relative to the 2022 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program.

Motion accepting the bid of Putz Construction, LLC, of Millersville, Missouri, in the amount of $1,643,870.58, relative to the West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalk Improvements Project.

Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Putz Construction, LLC, relative to the West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalk Improvements Project.

Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the Minor Plat of Magnolia Meadows Subdivision, a Resubdivision of Lots 9 and 10 of Block 4 of West End Addition,as submitted byTerry R. Seabaugh and Traci L. Foltz.