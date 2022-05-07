All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 2, 2022

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 7-5-22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday Action items Power, Light, and Water Committee n Motion approving an increase in expenditure, in the amount of $1,023.00, under Task Order Authorization No. 21-04, to HR Green, of Chesterfield, Missouri, relative to providing additional engineering services under the Separate Storm Sewer System Permit (MS4) Program...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Tuesday

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion approving an increase in expenditure, in the amount of $1,023.00, under Task Order Authorization No. 21-04, to HR Green, of Chesterfield, Missouri, relative to providing additional engineering services under the Separate Storm Sewer System Permit (MS4) Program.
  • Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 22-14, in the amount of $7,500.00, to Strickland Engineering, of Jackson, Missouri, relative to providing engineering services under the Fire Department Facilities Evaluation.
  • Motion approving Change Order No. 1, in the amount of $10,000.00, to Steve's Hauling & Excavating,ofMillersville, Missouri,relative to the Disposal of Stockpiled Brush Program.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Memorandum of Understanding with the county of Cape Girardeau, relative to the 2022 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program.
  • Motion accepting the bid of Paving Pros, LLC, of Oak Ridge, Missouri, in the amount of $346,960.80, relative to the 2022 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Paving Pros, LLC, relative to the 2022 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program.
  • Motion accepting the bid of Putz Construction, LLC, of Millersville, Missouri, in the amount of $1,643,870.58, relative to the West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalk Improvements Project.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Putz Construction, LLC, relative to the West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalk Improvements Project.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the Minor Plat of Magnolia Meadows Subdivision, a Resubdivision of Lots 9 and 10 of Block 4 of West End Addition,as submitted byTerry R. Seabaugh and Traci L. Foltz.
  • .Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the Minor Plat of A Resubdivision of Lots 28 and 30 of Deerwood Subdivision, as submitted by Gregory M. & Alison R. Staggs.

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Report by Mayor
  • Reports by Board Members
  • Report by City Attorney
  • Report by City Administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) Mid-Year Employee Health Insurance Report --Mr. Todd Obergoenner / Swinford & Associates, Inc.

2) On-street operation of all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and golf carts

3) Update on the Wastewater Bond Issue Education & Outreach Strategy

4) Memorandum of Understanding for Savers Farm Subdivision, Phases 8 & 9

5) Request for replacement and extension of retaining wall in public right-of-way at 300 and 320 East Jefferson Street

6) Previously tabled items

7) Additional items (unspecified)

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team deta...
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council sea...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
NewsNov. 20
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy