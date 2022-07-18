Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 7-18-22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

ADOPTION OF AGENDA

Public Hearings

Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for a high-density mixed residential development in a C-2 (General Commercial) District at 957 West Independence Street, as submitted by Brennon Todt.

Financial affairs

Motion approving the payment of the semimonthly bills.

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

Bill proposing an ordinance approving an application with CRC Group, of Chicago, Illinois, relative to insurance.

Bill proposing an ordinance re-adopting Chapter 1, Article VIII, of the Code of Ordinances,relative to ethics.

Motion approving change order No. 4, to Coast To Coast Signs, LLC, of Scott City,Missouri, relative to the Jackson Civic Center Directional and Informational Sign Project.

Motion setting a public hearing for Monday, August 15, 2022, at 6 p.m., to consider the proposed 2022 Parks and Recreation, General Revenue, Cemetery, and Band Tax Rates.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

Motion authorizing the sale of intoxicating liquor, malt liquor (beer), and non-intoxicating beer, at the Oktoberfest Event, in three locations in uptown Jackson, on Friday and Saturday, October 7 and 8, 2022, as submitted by the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization.

Motion accepting the proposal of Houseal Lavigne Associates, LLC., of Chicago, Illinois, in the amount of $101,175.00, relative to providing services under the 2022 Jackson Comprehensive Plan Update.

Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Houseal Lavigne Associates, LLC., relative to the 2022 Jackson Comprehensive Plan Update.

Bill proposing an ordinance approving a Memorandum of Understanding with Beussink Family Trust, relative to the construction of a retaining wall in the public right of way at 300 East Jefferson Street.