NewsJuly 16, 2022

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 7-18-22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday ADOPTION OF AGENDA n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda. Public Hearings n Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for a high-density mixed residential development in a C-2 (General Commercial) District at 957 West Independence Street, as submitted by Brennon Todt...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

ADOPTION OF AGENDA

  • Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda.

Public Hearings

  • Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for a high-density mixed residential development in a C-2 (General Commercial) District at 957 West Independence Street, as submitted by Brennon Todt.

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving the payment of the semimonthly bills.
  • Motion approving the City Collector's Report.
  • Motion approving the City Clerk's & Treasurer's Reports

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion approving the Semi-Annual Financial Statement, ending June 30, 2022.
  • Motion setting a public hearing for Monday, August 15, 2022, at 6 p.m., to consider the proposed 2022 Parks and Recreation, General Revenue, Cemetery, and Band Tax Rates.
  • Motion approving change order No. 4, to Coast To Coast Signs, LLC, of Scott City,Missouri, relative to the Jackson Civic Center Directional and Informational Sign Project.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance re-adopting Chapter 1, Article VIII, of the Code of Ordinances,relative to ethics.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance approving an application with CRC Group, of Chicago, Illinois, relative to insurance.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion authorizing the sale of intoxicating liquor, malt liquor (beer), and non-intoxicating beer, at the Oktoberfest Event, in three locations in uptown Jackson, on Friday and Saturday, October 7 and 8, 2022, as submitted by the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization.
  • Motion accepting the proposal of Houseal Lavigne Associates, LLC., of Chicago, Illinois, in the amount of $101,175.00, relative to providing services under the 2022 Jackson Comprehensive Plan Update.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Houseal Lavigne Associates, LLC., relative to the 2022 Jackson Comprehensive Plan Update.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance approving a Memorandum of Understanding with Beussink Family Trust, relative to the construction of a retaining wall in the public right of way at 300 East Jefferson Street.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance approving a Special Use Permit for a high-density mixed residential development in a C-2 (General Commercial) District at 957 West Independence Street, as submitted by Brennon Todt.

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Report by Mayor
  • Reports by Board Members
  • Report by City Attorney
  • Report by City Administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) July 13th Planning & Zoning Commission Report

2) July 11th Park Board Report

3) Proposed changes for utility vehicles and recreational off-highway vehicles

4) Update to the Emergency Operations Plan

5) Affidavit for the gift of a fire truck to the Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center

6) Paving project behind east merchants on South High Street

7) Update on the Wastewater Bond Issue Education & Outreach Strategy

8) Update on American Rescue Plan Funds

9) Assessed valuations for 2022

10) Previously tabled items (unspecified)

11) Additional items (unspecified)

