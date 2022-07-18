Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 7-18-22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Monday
ADOPTION OF AGENDA
Public Hearings
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
Non-agenda citizen input
Information items
Executive session
Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Discussion items in study session
1) July 13th Planning & Zoning Commission Report
2) July 11th Park Board Report
3) Proposed changes for utility vehicles and recreational off-highway vehicles
4) Update to the Emergency Operations Plan
5) Affidavit for the gift of a fire truck to the Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center
6) Paving project behind east merchants on South High Street
7) Update on the Wastewater Bond Issue Education & Outreach Strategy
8) Update on American Rescue Plan Funds
9) Assessed valuations for 2022
10) Previously tabled items (unspecified)
11) Additional items (unspecified)
