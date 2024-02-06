Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 6-20-22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Adoption of agenda

Approval of minutes

Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of June 6

Public hearing

Financial affairs

Motion approving the payment of the semimonthly bills.

n.Motion approving the City Collector's Report.

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

Motion authorizing the sale of intoxicating liquor, malt liquor (beer), and non-intoxicating beer, at the Heartless Concert, at the Leist Memorial Band Shell in the Jackson City Park, on Saturday, July 2, 2022, as submitted by Stooges.

Motion authorizing the sale of intoxicating liquor, malt liquor (beer), and non-intoxicating beer, at the Independence Day Celebration, at Shelter No. 1 in the Jackson City Park, on Monday, July 4, 2022, as submitted by Stooges.

Motion accepting the bid of Power Grid Company, of Fayetteville, Georgia, in the amount of $1,433,000.00, relative to the I-55 Electric Substation Build-Out Project.

Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Power Grid Company, relative to the I-55 Electric Substation Build-Out Project.10.Motion accepting the bid of Power Line Consultants, LLC, of Farmington, Missouri, in the amount of $1,310,960.84, relative to the I-55 Electric Substation Transmission and Distribution Line Project.

Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Power Line Consultants, LLC, relative to the I-55 Electric Substation Transmission and Distribution Line Project.