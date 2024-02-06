Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 6-20-22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Monday
Adoption of agenda
Approval of minutes
Public hearing
Financial affairs
n.Motion approving the City Collector's Report.
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
Non-agenda citizen input
Information items
Executive session
Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Discussion items in study session
1) Update on the Wastewater Bond Issue Education & Outreach Strategy
2) June 8 Planning & Zoning Commission packet
3) June 13 Park Board packet
4) West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalk Improvements Project --bid tabulation
5) Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program -bid tabulation
6) Roundabout Project at North High Street and Deerwood Drive -request for qualifications
7) Amendment to Task Order No. 5 for the MS4 Program Support--engineering services proposal
8) Public hearing procedure
9) Fire Department Facilities Evaluation
10) Previously tabled items
11) Additional items (unspecified)
