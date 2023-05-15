Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 5/15/23

Motion authorizing the use of outside loud speakers at 542 West Independence Street, on Saturday, June 17, 2023, between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., for the Elks 2nd Annual Luau, as submitted by Kimberly Anello of the Jackson Elks Lodge #2652, andwaiving any restrictions relative to activity noise levels under Chapter 43 of the Code of Ordinances during said event.