Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 5/15/23

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Monday, June 5
Adoption of agenda
Approval of minutes
Public hearings
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
Non-agenda citizen input
Information items
Study session
1) Jackson Community Foundation -Steve Elefson
2) Update on American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) projects
3) Discussion of the CO-1 (Enhanced Commercial Overlay) District for properties at Exit 102
4) Request to relocate one on-street handicapped parking space in the 100 block of South High Street, and add two spaces inthe public parking lot on East Adams Street
5) 2023 Concrete Pavement Improvement Program -Change Order No. 1
6) Disposal of Stockpiled Brush Program --bid tabulation
7) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)
8) Additional items (unspecified)
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.