NewsJune 3, 2023
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 5/15/23
City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, June 5 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of May 15. Public hearings n Hearing to consider the comprehensive rezoning of 403 and 409 East Main Street, and 108 South Georgia Street from I-2 (Heavy Industrial) District to C-3 (Central Business) District, as submitted by the city of Jackson...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday, June 5

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda.

Approval of minutes

  • Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of May 15.

Public hearings

  • Hearing to consider the comprehensive rezoning of 403 and 409 East Main Street, and 108 South Georgia Street from I-2 (Heavy Industrial) District to C-3 (Central Business) District, as submitted by the city of Jackson.
  • Hearing to consider the rezoning of 204, 207, 208, and 212 Cherry Street, and 211 and 219 North Missouri Street from R-4 (General Residential) District to C-3 (Central Business) District, as submitted by the County of Cape Girardeau.

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving the semimonthly bills

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion approving the Mayor's appointment of Ron Cook to the Community Outreach Board, filling an unexpired term ending 2026.
  • Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 23-09, in the amount of $8,200.00, to Horner & Shifrin, Inc., of St. Louis, Missouri, relative toproviding engineering services underthe Water Meter Replacement Project.
  • Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 23-10, in the amount of $70.00 per hour for a Resident Inspector, and $150.00 per hour for an Engineer IV, to Strickland Engineering, Inc., of Jackson, Missouri, for providing inspection services under the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project -Phase 2, Project 2D.
  • Resolution authorizing participation in the joint use of the Fire Rescue Training Center at 2220 Lee Avenue.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance accepting the dedication of a Water Line Easement Deed from Radiology Investments Group, L.C., relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project -Phase 2, Project 2E.
Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion authorizing the use of outside loud speakers at 542 West Independence Street, on Saturday, June 17, 2023, between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., for the Elks 2nd Annual Luau, as submitted by Kimberly Anello of the Jackson Elks Lodge #2652, andwaiving any restrictions relative to activity noise levels under Chapter 43 of the Code of Ordinances during said event.
  • Motion approving Change Order No. 2, in the amount of $35,300.83, to Putz Construction, LLC, of Millersville relative to the West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalk Improvements Project.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance amending the "Crosswalks Designated Schedule" -Schedule XVI, by repealing and adding designations on West Mary Street and North Russell Avenue.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the comprehensive rezoning of 403 and 409 East Main Street, and 108 South Georgia Street from I-2 (Heavy Industrial) District to C-3 (Central Business) District, as submitted by the City of Jackson.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the rezoning of 204, 207, 208, 212 Cherry Street, and 211 and 219 North Missouri Street from R-4 (General Residential) District to C-3 (Central Business) District, as submitted by the County of Cape Girardeau.

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Report by mayor
  • Reports by board members
  • Report by city attorney
  • Report by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Study session

1) Jackson Community Foundation -Steve Elefson

2) Update on American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) projects

3) Discussion of the CO-1 (Enhanced Commercial Overlay) District for properties at Exit 102

4) Request to relocate one on-street handicapped parking space in the 100 block of South High Street, and add two spaces inthe public parking lot on East Adams Street

5) 2023 Concrete Pavement Improvement Program -Change Order No. 1

6) Disposal of Stockpiled Brush Program --bid tabulation

7) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)

8) Additional items (unspecified)

