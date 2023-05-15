All sections
NewsMay 13, 2023

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 5/15/23

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, May 15 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of May 1. Financial affairs n Motion approving the semimonthly bills...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday, May 15

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda.

Approval of minutes

  • Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of May 1.

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving the semimonthly bills
  • Motion approving the city collector's report
  • Motion approving the city clerk's and treasurer's reports.

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion accepting the bid of Langford Mechanical & Sheet Metal, of Jackson, in the amount of $12,225.00, relative to the Power Plant Control Room HVAC Roof Top Unit Replacement Project.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Langford Mechanical & Sheet Metal, relative to the Power Plant Control Room HVAC Roof Top Unit Replacement Project.
  • Motion accepting the quote of Capri Pools & Aquatics, of Edwardsville, Illinois, in the amount of $8,250.00, relative to the purchase and installation of a chemical controller at the City Pool.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Capri Pools & Aquatics, relative to the purchase and installation of a chemical controller at the City Pool.
  • Motion accepting the quote of Capri Pools & Aquatics, of Edwardsville, Illinois, in the amount of $1,725.00, relative to the purchase of chemicals and installation of a chemical feeder at the City Pool.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Capri Pools & Aquatics, relative to the purchase of chemicals and installation of a chemical feeder at the City Pool.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion approving theappointments of Mayor Dwain Hahs and City Administrator James Roach to serve on the Board of Directors of the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization; and Director of Administrative Services Rodney Bollinger as an alternate, for a two-year term beginning July 1, 2023.
  • Motion accepting the Main Street Corridor Pedestrian Safety Study, as prepared by Lochmueller Group, of St. Louis, Missouri.
  • Motion setting a public hearing for Monday, June 5, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., to consider the comprehensive rezoning of 403 and 409 East Main Street, and 108 South Georgia Street from I-2 (Heavy Industrial) District to C-3 (Central Business) District, as submitted by the City of Jackson.
  • Motion setting a public hearing for Monday, June 5, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., to consider the rezoning of 204, 207, 208, and 212 Cherry Street, and 211 and 219 North Missouri Street from R-4 (General Residential) District to C-3 (Central Business) District, as submitted by the County of Cape Girardeau.
  • Resolution supporting a Missouri Regional Bridge Program application to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the Sunset Drive Bridge Replacement Project.
n.Bill proposing an Ordinance accepting the dedication of Sanitary Sewer Easement Deeds from The Brandes Family Protection Trust Dated October 19, 2017; and The Kirby J. Hahn Revocable Trust and The Leon G. Eftink Voluntary Trust 1996 U/T/A Dated December 20, 1996, relative to the South Old Orchard Road Lateral Sewer Project.

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Report by mayor
  • Reports by board members
  • Report by city attorney
  • Report by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Study session

1) Special Event Permit application for the American Legion's Homecomers Celebration

2) May 10th Planning & Zoning Commission report

3) May 8th Park Board report

4) Resolution for the joint use of the Fire Rescue Training Center

5) Walk Jackson Program

6) Roadway Striping Project

7) Water Meter Replacement Project -engineering services proposal

8) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)

9) Additional items (unspecified)

