Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 5/15/23

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday, May 15

Adoption of agenda

Approval of minutes

Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of May 1.

Financial affairs

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

Motion accepting the bid of Langford Mechanical & Sheet Metal, of Jackson, in the amount of $12,225.00, relative to the Power Plant Control Room HVAC Roof Top Unit Replacement Project.

Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Langford Mechanical & Sheet Metal, relative to the Power Plant Control Room HVAC Roof Top Unit Replacement Project.

Motion accepting the quote of Capri Pools & Aquatics, of Edwardsville, Illinois, in the amount of $8,250.00, relative to the purchase and installation of a chemical controller at the City Pool.

Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Capri Pools & Aquatics, relative to the purchase and installation of a chemical controller at the City Pool.

Motion accepting the quote of Capri Pools & Aquatics, of Edwardsville, Illinois, in the amount of $1,725.00, relative to the purchase of chemicals and installation of a chemical feeder at the City Pool.