Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 5/15/23

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Monday, May 15
Adoption of agenda
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
n.Bill proposing an Ordinance accepting the dedication of Sanitary Sewer Easement Deeds from The Brandes Family Protection Trust Dated October 19, 2017; and The Kirby J. Hahn Revocable Trust and The Leon G. Eftink Voluntary Trust 1996 U/T/A Dated December 20, 1996, relative to the South Old Orchard Road Lateral Sewer Project.
Non-agenda citizen input
Information items
Study session
1) Special Event Permit application for the American Legion's Homecomers Celebration
2) May 10th Planning & Zoning Commission report
3) May 8th Park Board report
4) Resolution for the joint use of the Fire Rescue Training Center
5) Walk Jackson Program
6) Roadway Striping Project
7) Water Meter Replacement Project -engineering services proposal
8) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)
9) Additional items (unspecified)
