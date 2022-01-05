Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 5-1-22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Adoption of agenda

Approval of minutes

Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of April 18

Public hearing

Hearing regarding a request for a text amendment to Chapter 65 (Zoning) of the Code of ordinances, related to babysitting as a home occupation, as submitted by Brian Powell.

Financial affairs

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a Program Services Contract with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, relative to the Eat Smart in Parks Program.

Bill proposing an ordinance approving a contractual agreement with All American Fireworks, LLC, d/b/a Gladiator Pyro, relative to the Independence Day Fireworks Display Program.

Motion accepting the bid of All American Fireworks, LLC, d/b/a Gladiator Pyro, of Willard, Missouri, in the amount of $13,250, relative to the Independence Day Fireworks Display Program.

Motion authorizing the sale of intoxicating liquor, malt liquor (beer), and non-intoxicating beer, at the Homecomers Celebration, located in Uptown Jackson, from July 26 through July 30, 2022, as submitted by the Jackson Elks Lodge #2652.

Motion approving Change Order No. 3, to Coast To Coast Signs, LLC, of Scott City relative to the Jackson Civic Center Directional and Informational Sign Project.

Motion approving Change Order No. 2, to Tom Beussink Excavating, Inc., of Jackson, relative to the Grading and Site Preparation Project for the I-55 Electrical Substation.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

Motion approving the 2022 Wastewater System Rate Study Update, as prepared by Horner & Shifrin, Inc., of St. Louis, Missouri.

Motion accepting the bid of Robinson Industrial, Heavy & Commercial, Inc., of Perryville, Missouri, in the amount of $2,042,345.00, relative to the Kimbeland Pump Station Improvements Project.

Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Robinson Industrial, Heavy & Commercial, Inc., relative to the Kimbeland Pump Station Improvements Project.

Motion approving Change Order No. 1, to Robinson Industrial, Heavy & Commercial, Inc., of Perryville, Missouri, relative to the Kimbeland Pump Station Improvements Project.

Motion to bring from the table a Bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 65 (Zoning) of the Code of ordinances, related to babysitting as a home occupation, as submitted by Brian Powell.

Bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 65 (Zoning) of the Code of ordinances, related to babysitting as a home occupation, as submitted by Brian Powell.