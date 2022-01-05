Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 5-1-22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Monday
Adoption of agenda
Approval of minutes
Public hearing
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
Non-agenda citizen input
Information items
Executive session
Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
New Board
Administer Oath of Office to Newly Elected Officials
Call to Order
Mayor appoints Chairman and members to the Power, Light, and Water Committee
Mayor appoints Chairwoman and membersto the Street, Sewer, and Cemetery Committee
Mayor appoints the President of the Board of Aldermen
Mayor appoints members to various Boards, Committees, and Positions
Action Items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Discussion items in study session
1) Wedekind 73 Pole Replacement Project --bid tabulation
2) Sunset Drive Bridge Replacement Alternatives Analysis -engineering services proposal
3) Ballot language for the Wastewater Bond Election
4) Walk Jackson! Program -presentation
5) Previously tabled items
6) Additional items (unspecified)
