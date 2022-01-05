All sections
NewsApril 30, 2022

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 5-1-22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of April 18 Public hearing n Hearing regarding a request for a text amendment to Chapter 65 (Zoning) of the Code of ordinances, related to babysitting as a home occupation, as submitted by Brian Powell...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda

Approval of minutes

  • Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of April 18

Public hearing

  • Hearing regarding a request for a text amendment to Chapter 65 (Zoning) of the Code of ordinances, related to babysitting as a home occupation, as submitted by Brian Powell.

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving the payment of monthly bills

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion approving Change Order No. 2, to Tom Beussink Excavating, Inc., of Jackson, relative to the Grading and Site Preparation Project for the I-55 Electrical Substation.
  • Motion approving Change Order No. 3, to Coast To Coast Signs, LLC, of Scott City relative to the Jackson Civic Center Directional and Informational Sign Project.
  • Motion authorizing the sale of intoxicating liquor, malt liquor (beer), and non-intoxicating beer, at the Homecomers Celebration, located in Uptown Jackson, from July 26 through July 30, 2022, as submitted by the Jackson Elks Lodge #2652.
  • Motion accepting the bid of All American Fireworks, LLC, d/b/a Gladiator Pyro, of Willard, Missouri, in the amount of $13,250, relative to the Independence Day Fireworks Display Program.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance approving a contractual agreement with All American Fireworks, LLC, d/b/a Gladiator Pyro, relative to the Independence Day Fireworks Display Program.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a Program Services Contract with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, relative to the Eat Smart in Parks Program.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion approving the 2022 Wastewater System Rate Study Update, as prepared by Horner & Shifrin, Inc., of St. Louis, Missouri.
  • Motion accepting the bid of Robinson Industrial, Heavy & Commercial, Inc., of Perryville, Missouri, in the amount of $2,042,345.00, relative to the Kimbeland Pump Station Improvements Project.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Robinson Industrial, Heavy & Commercial, Inc., relative to the Kimbeland Pump Station Improvements Project.
  • Motion approving Change Order No. 1, to Robinson Industrial, Heavy & Commercial, Inc., of Perryville, Missouri, relative to the Kimbeland Pump Station Improvements Project.
  • Motion to bring from the table a Bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 65 (Zoning) of the Code of ordinances, related to babysitting as a home occupation, as submitted by Brian Powell.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 65 (Zoning) of the Code of ordinances, related to babysitting as a home occupation, as submitted by Brian Powell.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance accepting the dedication of a Temporary Construction Easement Deed from Noah Weatherby, relative to the West Mary Street Low-Water Crossing Replacement Project.

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Report by Mayor
  • Reports by Board Members
  • Report by City Attorney
  • Report by City Administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items
Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

New Board

Administer Oath of Office to Newly Elected Officials

Call to Order

Mayor appoints Chairman and members to the Power, Light, and Water Committee

Mayor appoints Chairwoman and membersto the Street, Sewer, and Cemetery Committee

Mayor appoints the President of the Board of Aldermen

Mayor appoints members to various Boards, Committees, and Positions

Action Items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion approving the Mayor's appointments of members to various committees, boards, and positions.

Discussion items in study session

1) Wedekind 73 Pole Replacement Project --bid tabulation

2) Sunset Drive Bridge Replacement Alternatives Analysis -engineering services proposal

3) Ballot language for the Wastewater Bond Election

4) Walk Jackson! Program -presentation

5) Previously tabled items

6) Additional items (unspecified)

