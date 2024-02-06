All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 29, 2023

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 5-1--23

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, May 1 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of April 17. Financial affairs...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday, May 1

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda.

Approval of minutes

  • Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of April 17.

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving payment of the semimonthly bills.

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 23-08, in the amount of $38,100.00, to Strickland Engineering, Inc., of Jackson, Missouri, relative to providing engineering services under the East Jackson Boulevard Roadway Lighting Project.
  • Motion authorizing the internal transfer of $1,000,000.00 from the City of Jackson's Electric Surplus Fund to the Capital Projects Construction Fund, relativeto the Jackson Fire Department Building Renovations Project.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to sign a depository agreement with Wood & Huston Bank.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance accepting the dedication of a Water Line Easement Deed from The Hamlet Group, LLC, relative to the Lee Avenue Water Line Extension Project.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion approving the Mayor's appointment of Mandi Gard to the Park Board, filling an unexpired term ending 2026.
  • Motion authorizing the City staff to prepare an application on behalf of the City of Jackson, Missouri, forthe comprehensive rezoning of 403 and 409 East Main Street and 108 South Georgia Street, from I-2 (Heavy Industrial) District to C-3 (Central Commercial) District.
  • Motion accepting the bid of Black Diamond Paving, LLC, of Oak Ridge, Missouri, in the amount of $342,337.98, relative to the 2023 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Black Diamond Paving, LLC, relative to the 2023 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the Minor Plat of Independence Center Eighth Subdivision, as submitted by Douglas Siding, LLC.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance accepting the dedication of a Sanitary Sewer Easement Deed from Susan Jahn, relative to the South Old Orchard Road Lateral Sewer Project.
  • Motion to bring from the table a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a text amendment to Chapter 65 (Zoning) regarding the addition of provisions for defining and limiting tiny houses.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a text amendment to Chapter 65 (Zoning) regarding the addition of provisions for defining and limiting tiny houses.

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Report by mayor
  • Reports by board members
  • Report by city attorney
  • Report by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Authority is Section 610.021 (2) Revised Statutes of Missouri, the purchase of real estate.

Study session

1) Old Bethel Baptist Church low-water crossing --Bev Nelson

2) Missouri Regional Bridge Program

3) Amendments to Chapter 65 (Zoning Board of Adjustment)

4) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)

5) Additional items (unspecified)

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy