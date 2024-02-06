Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 5-1--23

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

Motion approving the Mayor's appointment of Mandi Gard to the Park Board, filling an unexpired term ending 2026.

Motion authorizing the City staff to prepare an application on behalf of the City of Jackson, Missouri, forthe comprehensive rezoning of 403 and 409 East Main Street and 108 South Georgia Street, from I-2 (Heavy Industrial) District to C-3 (Central Commercial) District.

Motion accepting the bid of Black Diamond Paving, LLC, of Oak Ridge, Missouri, in the amount of $342,337.98, relative to the 2023 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program.

Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Black Diamond Paving, LLC, relative to the 2023 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program.

Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the Minor Plat of Independence Center Eighth Subdivision, as submitted by Douglas Siding, LLC.

Bill proposing an Ordinance accepting the dedication of a Sanitary Sewer Easement Deed from Susan Jahn, relative to the South Old Orchard Road Lateral Sewer Project.

Motion to bring from the table a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a text amendment to Chapter 65 (Zoning) regarding the addition of provisions for defining and limiting tiny houses.