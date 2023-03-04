All sections
NewsApril 1, 2023

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 4/3/23 meeting

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, April 3 Introduction of guests/visitors n Mayor Dwain Hahs to present a proclamation in recognition of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month to Alix Gasser, development director of Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday, April 3

Introduction of guests/visitors

  • Mayor Dwain Hahs to present a proclamation in recognition of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month to Alix Gasser, development director of Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence.

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda.

Approval of minutes

  • Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of March 20.

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving the semimonthly bills

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion amending the Personnel Policies and Procedures for the City of Jackson as set forth in Chapter 51 (Personnel Policies and Procedures) of the Code of Ordinances, by amending the section for Workplace Safety From Drug/Alcohol Abuse, and adding a section for Safety Sensitive Positions.
  • Motion approving Change Order No. 1, in the amount of $46,830, to Robinson Industrial, Heavy and Commercial Contracting Inc. dba RIHC Contracting, of Perryville, Missouri, relative to the Jackson Water Plant Improvements — Phase 2, Project 2D.
  • Motion approving Change Order No. 3, to Power Line Consultants LLC of Farmington, Missouri, relative to the Wedekind 73 Pole Replacement Project.
  • Motion approving an increase in expenditure, in the amount of $85,900, under Amendment 6 to Task Order Authorization No. 19-04, to Horner & Shifrin Inc. of St. Louis, relative to providing additional engineering services under the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Phase 2.
  • Motion accepting the bid of Robert Boitnott Painting of Cape Girardeau in the amount of $28,500, relative to the Power Plant New Addition Equipment Painting Project.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Robert Boitnott Painting, relative to the Power Plant New Addition Equipment Painting Project.
Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion authorizing the internal transfer of $12,500 from the City of Jackson's American Rescue Plan Act Funds to the Community Outreach Board, relative to providing support for community events in 2023.
  • Motion approving a City of Jackson merchant application with CSG Forte Payments Inc. of Allen, Texas, for payment processing services through the GWorks SimpleCity application.
  • Motion accepting the bid of Vac-Con Inc. of Green Cove Springs, Florida, in the amount of $504,805, and authorizing the purchase of a vacuum truck for the Wastewater Department.
  • Motion approving the updated rental fee schedule for pavilions in the city parks, effective Tuesday, April 4.
  • Motion accepting the bid of Bootheel Fence Co. Inc. of Jackson in the amount of $40,300, relative to the City Parks Fencing Replacement and Repair Project.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Bootheel Fence Co. Inc. relative to the City Parks Fencing Replacement and Repair Project.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a Roles and Responsibilities Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, relative to the installation and maintenance of Purple Heart City signs.

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Report by mayor
  • Reports by board members
  • Report by city attorney
  • Report by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Authority is Section 610.021 (2) Revised Statutes of Missouri, the purchase of real estate.

Study session

1. Purple Heart City presentation

2. Highway 61 Bridge Replacement and Roadway Improvements Project — Municipal and Cost Apportionment Agreement with MoDOT

3. US DOT Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Grant Program

4. Special event permit application for the Community Outreach Board's Cruisin' Uptown Jackson

5. Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)

6. Additional items (unspecified)

