Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 4/3/23 meeting

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Monday, April 3
Introduction of guests/visitors
Adoption of agenda
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
Non-agenda citizen input
Information items
Executive session
Authority is Section 610.021 (2) Revised Statutes of Missouri, the purchase of real estate.
Study session
1. Purple Heart City presentation
2. Highway 61 Bridge Replacement and Roadway Improvements Project — Municipal and Cost Apportionment Agreement with MoDOT
3. US DOT Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Grant Program
4. Special event permit application for the Community Outreach Board's Cruisin' Uptown Jackson
5. Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)
6. Additional items (unspecified)
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.