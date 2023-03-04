Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 4/3/23 meeting

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday, April 3

Introduction of guests/visitors

Mayor Dwain Hahs to present a proclamation in recognition of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month to Alix Gasser, development director of Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence.

Mayor Dwain Hahs to present a proclamation in recognition of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month to Alix Gasser, development director of Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence.

Adoption of agenda

Approval of minutes

Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of March 20.

Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of March 20.

Financial affairs

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

Motion amending the Personnel Policies and Procedures for the City of Jackson as set forth in Chapter 51 (Personnel Policies and Procedures) of the Code of Ordinances, by amending the section for Workplace Safety From Drug/Alcohol Abuse, and adding a section for Safety Sensitive Positions.

Motion approving Change Order No. 1, in the amount of $46,830, to Robinson Industrial, Heavy and Commercial Contracting Inc. dba RIHC Contracting, of Perryville, Missouri, relative to the Jackson Water Plant Improvements — Phase 2, Project 2D.

Motion approving Change Order No. 3, to Power Line Consultants LLC of Farmington, Missouri, relative to the Wedekind 73 Pole Replacement Project.

Motion approving an increase in expenditure, in the amount of $85,900, under Amendment 6 to Task Order Authorization No. 19-04, to Horner & Shifrin Inc. of St. Louis, relative to providing additional engineering services under the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Phase 2.

Motion accepting the bid of Robert Boitnott Painting of Cape Girardeau in the amount of $28,500, relative to the Power Plant New Addition Equipment Painting Project.