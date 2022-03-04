Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 4/3/22

Street, sewer and cemetery committee
- Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 22-09, in the amount of $81,682.00, to Cochran Engineering, of Farmington, Missouri, relative to providing inspection services under the West Mary Street Low-Water Crossing Replacement Project.
- Motion accepting the bid of Couboi, LLC, of Jackson, in the amount of $198.00 per event, for the Brookside Park Mowing and Trimming Services Program; the bid in the amount of $554.00 per event, for the Jackson Civic Center and City Sites Mowing and Trimming Services Program; the bid in the amount of $159.00 per mowing event, for the Football Park Mowing and Trimming Services Program; the bid in the amount of $406.00 per event, for the Litz Park Mowing and Trimming Services Program; and the bid in the amount of $501.00 per event, for the City Cemeteries Trimming Services Program.
- Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Couboi, LLC, relative to the Brookside Park Mowing and Trimming Services Program, the Jackson Civic Center and City Sites Mowing and Trimming Services Program, the Football Park Mowing and Trimming Services Program, the Litz Park Mowing and Trimming Services Program; and the City Cemeteries Trimming Services Program.
- Motion accepting the bid of Kevin Rockhill DBA Rockhill & Sons Lawn Care, of Jackson, in the amount of $475.00 per event, for the City Park Trimming Services Program; and the bid in the amount of $355.00 per event, for the Soccer Park Mowing and Trimming Services Program.
- Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Kevin Rockhill DBA Rockhill & Sons Lawn Care, relative to the City Park Trimming Services Program and the Soccer Park Mowing and Trimming Services Program.
- Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the Minor Plat of Cara's First Subdivision, as submitted by Country Life, LLC.
- Bill proposing an Ordinance accepting the dedication of General Warranty and Temporary Construction Easement Deeds from Jeffrey A. and Lois F. Long; and Stephen W. and Diann M. Dow, relative to the West Mary Street Low-Water Crossing Replacement Project.
Non-agenda citizen input
Information items
- Report by Mayor
- Reports by Board Members
- Report by City Attorney
- Report by City Administrator
- Discussion of future agenda items
Executive session
Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Discussion items in study session
1) On-street parking amendments inRamsey Branch Subdivision, Phase 1
2) Klaus Park Force Main Upgrade Project, Phase 1 -bid tabulation
3) Previously tabled items
4) Additional items (unspecified)