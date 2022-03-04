Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 4/3/22

Motion accepting the bid of Couboi, LLC, of Jackson, in the amount of $198.00 per event, for the Brookside Park Mowing and Trimming Services Program; the bid in the amount of $554.00 per event, for the Jackson Civic Center and City Sites Mowing and Trimming Services Program; the bid in the amount of $159.00 per mowing event, for the Football Park Mowing and Trimming Services Program; the bid in the amount of $406.00 per event, for the Litz Park Mowing and Trimming Services Program; and the bid in the amount of $501.00 per event, for the City Cemeteries Trimming Services Program.