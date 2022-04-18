All sections
NewsApril 16, 2022

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 4/18/22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of April 4 Public hearing n Hearing regarding a request for a text amendment to Chapter 65 (Zoning) of the Code of Ordinances, related to babysitting as a home occupation, as submitted by Brian Powell...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda

Approval of minutes

  • Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of April 4

Public hearing

  • Hearing regarding a request for a text amendment to Chapter 65 (Zoning) of the Code of Ordinances, related to babysitting as a home occupation, as submitted by Brian Powell.

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving the City Collector's Report.
  • Motion approving the City Clerk's and Treasurer's Reports.

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion accepting the certified election results for the April 5, 2022 Municipal Election, as certified by Cape Girardeau County Election Authority Kara Clark Summers.
  • Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 22-10, in the amount of $35,300.00, to Strickland Engineering, LC, of Jackson, Missouri, relative to providing surveying services under the North High Street Electric, Sewer, and Water Utility Relocation Project.
  • Bill proposing anOrdinance authorizing a supplier agreement with the Missouri Department of Social Services Family Support Division, relative to theLow Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the abandonment of a portion of an Access and Parking Easement in Skinny's Subdivision, as requested by Quad Properties, L.L.C.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the abandonment of a Utility Easement at 1962 Watson Drive in Bent Creek Spring Lake Addition, as requested by Daniel H. Rau.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion setting a public hearing for Monday, May 16, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. to consider a Special Use Permit for gun sales in a C-3 (Central Business) District at 125 Court Street, as submitted by Jones Drug Store, Inc.
  • Motion approving Change Order No.2, in the amount of $5,985.10, to Black Diamond, LLC d/b/a Paving Pros, LLC, of Oak Ridge relative to the 2021 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program.
  • Motion accepting the bid of Fronabarger Concreters, Inc., of Oak Ridge, Missouri, in the amount of $304,290.00, relative to the 2022 Concrete Pavement Improvement Program.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreementwith Fronabarger Concreters, Inc., relative to the 2022 Concrete Pavement Improvement Program.
  • Motion accepting the bid of Persons & Son, Inc., of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, in the amount of $149,758.00, relative to the Klaus Park Force Main Upgrade Project, Phase 1.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Persons & Son, Inc., relative to the Klaus Park Force Main Upgrade Project, Phase 1.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance amending the "Parking Prohibited Schedule" -Schedule IX, by repealing and adding designations on Caney Fork Street, Flatrock Trace, Juden Brook Way, and Sandy Brae Lanein Ramsey Branch Subdivision, Phase 1.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance amending Chapter 65 (Zoning) of the Code of Ordinances, related to babysitting as a home occupation,as submitted by Brian Powell.

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Report by Mayor
  • Reports by Board Members
  • Report by City Attorney
  • Report by City Administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

New Board

Administer Oath of Office to Newly Elected Officials

Call to Order

Mayor appoints Chairman and members to the Power, Light, and Water Committee

Mayor appoints Chairwoman and membersto the Street, Sewer, and Cemetery Committee

Mayor appoints the President of the Board of Aldermen

Mayor appoints members to various Boards, Committees, and Positions

Action Items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion approving the Mayor's appointments of members to various committees, boards, and positions.

Discussion items in study session

1) Special Event Permit application for the American Legion's Homecomers Celebration

2) Sewer & Utility Easement abandonment request in Nine Oaks Third Subdivision

3) April 13 Planning & Zoning Commission packet

4) April 11 Park Board packet

5) 2022 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program

6) Kimbeland Pump Station Improvement Project--bid tabulation

7) Wastewater System Rate Study Report -presentation

8) Previously tabled items

9) Additional items (unspecified)

Local News
