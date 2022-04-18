Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 4/18/22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Adoption of agenda

Approval of minutes

Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of April 4

Public hearing

Hearing regarding a request for a text amendment to Chapter 65 (Zoning) of the Code of Ordinances, related to babysitting as a home occupation, as submitted by Brian Powell.

Financial affairs

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the abandonment of a Utility Easement at 1962 Watson Drive in Bent Creek Spring Lake Addition, as requested by Daniel H. Rau.

Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the abandonment of a portion of an Access and Parking Easement in Skinny's Subdivision, as requested by Quad Properties, L.L.C.

Bill proposing anOrdinance authorizing a supplier agreement with the Missouri Department of Social Services Family Support Division, relative to theLow Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).

Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 22-10, in the amount of $35,300.00, to Strickland Engineering, LC, of Jackson, Missouri, relative to providing surveying services under the North High Street Electric, Sewer, and Water Utility Relocation Project.

Motion accepting the certified election results for the April 5, 2022 Municipal Election, as certified by Cape Girardeau County Election Authority Kara Clark Summers.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

Motion setting a public hearing for Monday, May 16, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. to consider a Special Use Permit for gun sales in a C-3 (Central Business) District at 125 Court Street, as submitted by Jones Drug Store, Inc.

Motion approving Change Order No.2, in the amount of $5,985.10, to Black Diamond, LLC d/b/a Paving Pros, LLC, of Oak Ridge relative to the 2021 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program.

Motion accepting the bid of Fronabarger Concreters, Inc., of Oak Ridge, Missouri, in the amount of $304,290.00, relative to the 2022 Concrete Pavement Improvement Program.

Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreementwith Fronabarger Concreters, Inc., relative to the 2022 Concrete Pavement Improvement Program.

Motion accepting the bid of Persons & Son, Inc., of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, in the amount of $149,758.00, relative to the Klaus Park Force Main Upgrade Project, Phase 1.

Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Persons & Son, Inc., relative to the Klaus Park Force Main Upgrade Project, Phase 1.

Bill proposing an Ordinance amending the "Parking Prohibited Schedule" -Schedule IX, by repealing and adding designations on Caney Fork Street, Flatrock Trace, Juden Brook Way, and Sandy Brae Lanein Ramsey Branch Subdivision, Phase 1.