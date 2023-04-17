Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 4/17/23

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Monday, April 17
Adoption of agenda
Public hearings
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
Non-agenda citizen input
Information items
Executive session
Authority is Section 610.021 (2) Revised Statutes of Missouri, the purchase of real estate.
Study session
1.) Presentation of the Main Street Corridor Pedestrian Safety Study
2.) Wednesday, April 12, Planning & Zoning Commission report
3.) Monday, April 10, park board report
4.) Update on the Comprehensive Plan
5.) Rezoning of 403 and 409 E. Main St. and 108 S. Georgia St. by the City of Jackson
6.) Roof repairs to Water Well No. 5 and the Water Sale Station
7.) East Jackson Boulevard Roadway Lighting Project — engineering services proposal
8.) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)
9.) Additional items (unspecified)
