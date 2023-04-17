Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 4/17/23

Motion changing the date of the Board of Aldermen regular meeting and study session from Monday, June 19, to Tuesday, June 20, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

Motion accepting the quote of Main Street Flooring & Interiors LLC of Jackson in the amount of $1,509.71, relative to the Public Works Tile/Carpet Replacement Project.

