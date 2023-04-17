All sections
NewsApril 15, 2023

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 4/17/23

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, April 17 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Public hearings n Hearing to consider a text amendment to Chapter 65 (Zoning) regarding the addition of provisions for defining and limiting tiny houses...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday, April 17

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda.

Public hearings

  • Hearing to consider a text amendment to Chapter 65 (Zoning) regarding the addition of provisions for defining and limiting tiny houses.

Approval of minutes

  • Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of April 3.

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving the semimonthly bills
  • Motion approving the city collector's report
  • Motion approving the city clerk's and treasurer's reports.

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion accepting the certified election results for the April 4 municipal election, as certified by Cape Girardeau County election authority Kara Clark Summers.
  • Motion changing the date of the Board of Aldermen regular meeting and study session from Monday, June 19, to Tuesday, June 20, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.
  • Motion accepting the quote of Main Street Flooring & Interiors LLC of Jackson in the amount of $1,509.71, relative to the Public Works Tile/Carpet Replacement Project.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Main Street Flooring & Interiors LLC, relative to the Public Works Tile & Carpet Replacement Project.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing the issuance of Combined Waterworks and Sewerage System Revenue Bonds, Series 2023, of the City of Jackson; prescribing the form and details of the bonds and the covenants and agreements to provide for the payment and security thereof; and authorizing certain actions and documents and prescribing other matters relating thereto.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 23-07, in the amount of $15,370, to Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying Inc. of Cape Girardeau, relative to providing engineering services under the Civic Center Pavilion and Playground Project.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a municipal and cost apportionment agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, relative to the Highway 61 Bridge Replacement and Roadway Improvement Project.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance granting a temporary easement for highway purposes to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, relative to the Highway 61 Bridge Replacement and Roadway Improvement Project.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance approving a text amendment to Chapter 65 (Zoning) regarding the addition of provisions for defining and limiting tiny houses.

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Report by mayor
  • Reports by board members
  • Report by city attorney
  • Report by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Authority is Section 610.021 (2) Revised Statutes of Missouri, the purchase of real estate.

Study session

1.) Presentation of the Main Street Corridor Pedestrian Safety Study

2.) Wednesday, April 12, Planning & Zoning Commission report

3.) Monday, April 10, park board report

4.) Update on the Comprehensive Plan

5.) Rezoning of 403 and 409 E. Main St. and 108 S. Georgia St. by the City of Jackson

6.) Roof repairs to Water Well No. 5 and the Water Sale Station

7.) East Jackson Boulevard Roadway Lighting Project — engineering services proposal

8.) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)

9.) Additional items (unspecified)

Local News
