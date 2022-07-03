Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 3/7/22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. today

Adoption of agenda

Approval of minutes

Financial affairs

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

Bill proposing an ordinance amending the 2022 city of Jackson Annual Budget.

Motion approving the updated rental fee schedule for sports fields within the city park system.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

Motion approving an increase in expenditure, in the amount of $6,600.00, under Task Order Authorization No. 17-18, to Horner & Shifrin, Inc., of St. Louis, relative to providing additional engineering services under the Kimbeland Lift Station Upgrade and Bypass Project

Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 22-05, in the amount of $23,600.00, to Horner & Shifrin, Inc., of St. Louis, relative to the Wastewater Utility Rate Study Update.

Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the Standard Construction Specifications for Sanitary Sewerage Facilities.

Bill proposing an Ordinance accepting the dedication of Temporary Construction Easement Deeds from Robert W. and Clara K. Lefebvre; and Zachariah and Charity Lynn Willmirth, relative to the West Mary Street Low-Water Crossing Replacement Project.

Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the Final Plat of Ramsey Branch Subdivision, Phase 2, as submitted by Lucky 13 Investments, LLC.

Bill proposing an Ordinance amending the "Stop Street Designation Schedule" -Schedule VI, by adding designations on Buckeye Pass, Byrd Creek Trail, Caney Fork Street, Hubble Cove Drive, and Pinedale Drivein Ramsey Branch Subdivision, Phase 2.