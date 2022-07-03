Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 3/7/22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. today
Adoption of agenda
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
Non-agenda citizen input
Information items
Executive session
Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Discussion items in study session
1) MDNR State Revolving Fund application and award process -presentation
2) Missouri Fire Fighters Critical Illness Pool
3) Stack Testing for the RICE NESHAP Project -engineering services proposal
4) Generator Controls Upgrade Project -engineering services proposal
5) I-55 Electrical Substation Equipment Project -bid tabulation
6) Disposal of Stockpiled Brush Program -bid tabulation
7) Previously tabled items
8) Additional items (unspecified)