NewsMarch 5, 2022

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 3/7/22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. today Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of Feb. 22 Financial affairs n Motion approving the payment of monthly bills...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. today

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of regular meeting of Feb. 22

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving the payment of monthly bills

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion approving the updated rental fee schedule for sports fields within the city park system.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance amending the 2022 city of Jackson Annual Budget.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion approving an increase in expenditure, in the amount of $6,600.00, under Task Order Authorization No. 17-18, to Horner & Shifrin, Inc., of St. Louis, relative to providing additional engineering services under the Kimbeland Lift Station Upgrade and Bypass Project
  • Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 22-05, in the amount of $23,600.00, to Horner & Shifrin, Inc., of St. Louis, relative to the Wastewater Utility Rate Study Update.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the Standard Construction Specifications for Sanitary Sewerage Facilities.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance accepting the dedication of Temporary Construction Easement Deeds from Robert W. and Clara K. Lefebvre; and Zachariah and Charity Lynn Willmirth, relative to the West Mary Street Low-Water Crossing Replacement Project.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the Final Plat of Ramsey Branch Subdivision, Phase 2, as submitted by Lucky 13 Investments, LLC.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance amending the "Stop Street Designation Schedule" -Schedule VI, by adding designations on Buckeye Pass, Byrd Creek Trail, Caney Fork Street, Hubble Cove Drive, and Pinedale Drivein Ramsey Branch Subdivision, Phase 2.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Cost Share Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, relative to the Roundabout Project at North High Street and Deerwood Drive
Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Report by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Report by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) MDNR State Revolving Fund application and award process -presentation

2) Missouri Fire Fighters Critical Illness Pool

3) Stack Testing for the RICE NESHAP Project -engineering services proposal

4) Generator Controls Upgrade Project -engineering services proposal

5) I-55 Electrical Substation Equipment Project -bid tabulation

6) Disposal of Stockpiled Brush Program -bid tabulation

7) Previously tabled items

8) Additional items (unspecified)

Local News
