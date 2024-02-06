All sections
NewsMarch 19, 2022

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 3/21/22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Public hearings n Public hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for a bakery as a home occupation in an R-2 (Single-Family Residential) District at 828 Eagle Drive, as submitted by Darrell and Mandy Hatfield...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda

Public hearings

  • Public hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for a bakery as a home occupation in an R-2 (Single-Family Residential) District at 828 Eagle Drive, as submitted by Darrell and Mandy Hatfield.

Approval of minutes

  • Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of March 7

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving the city collector's report
  • Motion aplproving the city clerk;s and treasurer's reports

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion approving Task Order Authorizing No. 22-06, in the amount of $21,600.00, to BHMG Engineers, Inc., of Arnold, Missouri, relative to providing engineering services under the Stack Testing for the RICE NESHAP Project.
  • Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 22-07, in the amount of $212,413.00, to Blakely & Associates Consulting Engineers, Inc., of Chillicothe, Missouri, relative toproviding engineering services under the Generator Controls Upgrade Project.
  • Motion accepting the bids of ABB, Inc, of Belleville, Illinois, in the amount of $150,700.00 for five 13 kV Power Circuit Breakers; and $35,700.00 for one 34.5 kV Circuit Breaker, and authorizing the purchaseof materials, relative to the I-55 Electrical Substation Equipment Project.
  • Motion accepting the bid of KVA, Inc., of Greer, South Carolina, in the amount of $218,557.00, and authorizing the purchase of a Relay Control House and associated equipment, relative to the I-55 Electrical Substation Equipment Project.
  • Motion accepting the bid of Virginia Transformer Corp., of Roanoke, Virginia, in the amount of $878,998.00, and authorizing the purchase of a Power Transformer; relative to the I-55 Electrical Substation Equipment Project.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute an agreement with the Missouri Fire Fighters Critical Illness Pool, relative to participation in the Cancer Award Program.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute aMutual Settlement Agreement and Release with MNT Industrial Underground, LLC, of Friedheim.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion to set a public hearing for Monday, April 18, 2022, at 6 p.m., regarding a request for a text amendment to Chapter 65 (Zoning) related to babysitting as a home occupation, as submitted by Brian Powell.
  • Motion approving Change Order No. 2, to Coast To Coast Signs, LLC, of Scott City, Missouri, relative to the Jackson Civic Center Directional and Informational Sign Project.
  • Motion accepting the bid of Steve's Hauling & Excavating, LLC, of Oak Ridge, Missouri, in the amount of $24,800.00, relative to the Disposal of Stockpiled Brush Program.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement withSteve's Hauling & Excavating, LLC, relative to the Disposal of Stockpiled Brush Program.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance accepting the dedication of General Warranty and Temporary Construction Easement Deeds from Burna D. Walker, relative to the West Mary Street Low-Water Crossing Replacement Project.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance amending the "Parking Prohibited Schedule" -Schedule IX, by adding designations on Buckeye Pass, Byrd Creek Trail, Hubble Cove Drive, and Pinedale Drivein Ramsey Branch Subdivision, Phase 2.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Special Use Permit for a bakery as a home occupation in an R-2 (Single-Family Residential) District at 828 Eagle Drive, as submitted by Darrell and Mandy Hatfield.

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Report by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Report by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) Special Event Permit application for the UJRO'sJackson in Bloom

2) March 9 Planning & Zoning Commission packet

3) March 14 Park Board packet

4) Park Concession Stand Operations Program -bid tabulation

5) West Mary Street Low-Water Crossing Replacement Project -engineering services proposal for construction inspections

6) Utility relocations for the Bridge Replacement and Highway 61 Improvements Project -engineering services proposals

7) Hubble Creek and Recreation Trail Clean Up Event

8) Previously tabled items

9) Additional items (unspecified)

