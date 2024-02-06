Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 3/21/22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Adoption of agenda

Public hearings

Public hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for a bakery as a home occupation in an R-2 (Single-Family Residential) District at 828 Eagle Drive, as submitted by Darrell and Mandy Hatfield.

Public hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for a bakery as a home occupation in an R-2 (Single-Family Residential) District at 828 Eagle Drive, as submitted by Darrell and Mandy Hatfield.

Approval of minutes

Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of March 7

Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of March 7

Financial affairs

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

Motion approving Task Order Authorizing No. 22-06, in the amount of $21,600.00, to BHMG Engineers, Inc., of Arnold, Missouri, relative to providing engineering services under the Stack Testing for the RICE NESHAP Project.

Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 22-07, in the amount of $212,413.00, to Blakely & Associates Consulting Engineers, Inc., of Chillicothe, Missouri, relative toproviding engineering services under the Generator Controls Upgrade Project.

Motion accepting the bids of ABB, Inc, of Belleville, Illinois, in the amount of $150,700.00 for five 13 kV Power Circuit Breakers; and $35,700.00 for one 34.5 kV Circuit Breaker, and authorizing the purchaseof materials, relative to the I-55 Electrical Substation Equipment Project.

Motion accepting the bid of KVA, Inc., of Greer, South Carolina, in the amount of $218,557.00, and authorizing the purchase of a Relay Control House and associated equipment, relative to the I-55 Electrical Substation Equipment Project.

Motion accepting the bid of Virginia Transformer Corp., of Roanoke, Virginia, in the amount of $878,998.00, and authorizing the purchase of a Power Transformer; relative to the I-55 Electrical Substation Equipment Project.

Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute an agreement with the Missouri Fire Fighters Critical Illness Pool, relative to participation in the Cancer Award Program.