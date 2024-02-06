Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 3/21/22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Monday
Adoption of agenda
Public hearings
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
Non-agenda citizen input
Information items
Executive session
Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Discussion items in study session
1) Special Event Permit application for the UJRO'sJackson in Bloom
2) March 9 Planning & Zoning Commission packet
3) March 14 Park Board packet
4) Park Concession Stand Operations Program -bid tabulation
5) West Mary Street Low-Water Crossing Replacement Project -engineering services proposal for construction inspections
6) Utility relocations for the Bridge Replacement and Highway 61 Improvements Project -engineering services proposals
7) Hubble Creek and Recreation Trail Clean Up Event
8) Previously tabled items
9) Additional items (unspecified)
