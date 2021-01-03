Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 3-1-21

- Consider a motion to bring from the table a request for the rezoning of a 10.85 acre tract of land located at the east end of Ridge Road, just east of Bent Creek Subdivision, Phase 6, as recorded in Document 2019-04593 of the Cape Girardeau County Recorder of Deeds, from R-2 (Single-Family Residential) District to R-4 (General Residential) District, as submitted by Williams Brothers Contracting LLC and BBratz LLC
- Consider a motion to invoke Section 65-29(10) of the Code of Ordinances to consider the rezoning of a 10.85 acre tract of land located at the east end of Ridge Road, just east of Bent Creek Subdivision, Phase 6, as recorded in Document 2019-04593 of the Cape Girardeau County Recorder of Deeds, from r-2 (Single-Family Residential) District to R-3 (One- and Two-Family Residential) District, a more restrictive zoning district than requested by Williams Brothers Contracting LLC and BBratz LLC
- Consider a motion to set a public hearing for Monday, April 5, 2021, at 6 p.m., to consider the rezoning of a 10.85 acre tract of land located at the east end of Ridge Road, just east of Bent Creek Subdivision, Phase 6, as recorded in Document 2019-04593 of the Cape Girardeau County Recorder of Deeds, from R-2 (Single-Family Residential) District to R-3 (One- and Two-Family Residential) District
- Consider a motion to extend the time period until Monday, April 5, 2021, for the Board of Aldermen to act on the application, relative to the rezoning of a 10.85 tract of land located at the east end of Ridge Road, just east of Bent Creek Subdivision, Phase 6, as recorded in Document 2019-04593 of the Cape Girardeau County Recorder of Deeds, from R-2 (Single-Family Residential) District to R-3 (One- and Two-Family Residential) District.
- Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 21-04, to HR Green, of Chesterfield, Missouri, in the amount of $15,950.00, relative to providing engineering services under the Stormwater Ordinance Review and Program Financial Status.
- Consider a Resolution allowing the City of Jackson, Missouri, to construct a directional and informational sign for the Jackson Civic Center.
- Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance amending Chapter 55 of the Code of Ordinances, relative to the permit approval process for driveways.
Information Items
- Reports by Mayor
- Reports by Council Members
- Reports by City Attorney
- Reports by City Administrator
- Discussion of future agenda items
Executive Session
Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Discussion items in study session
1) Market Analysis and Retail Recruitment at Center Junction -- services proposal
2) Sanitary Sewerage Lift Station Standard Design and Construction Requirements
3) Sanitary Sewer extension in the Jackson North Industrial Park Subdivision - update
4) Industrial Substation Circuit Protective Relay Upgrade Project, Phase Two -- engi-neering services proposal
5) Inspection and review of the Wedekind 73 Electric Transmission Poles, Phase One-- engineering services proposal
6) Discussion of previously tabled items
7) Additional items - not specified