All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 27, 2021

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 3-1-21

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday The board will, among other business, consider several motions related to the proposed rezoning of a 10.85 acre tract of land located at the east end of Ridge Road, just east of Bent Creek Subdivision, Phase 6, from R-2 (Single-Family Residential) to a less restrictive residential zoning classification...

City of Jackson mayor and

Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Approval of Minutes (Action)

A. Minutes of Regular Meeting of 2/17/2021

Financial Affairs

  • Monthly bills (Action)

Action Items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion approving the Policy Regarding the Installation of Residential Street Lighting Systems

Street, Sewer, and Cemetery Committee

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Consider a motion to bring from the table a request for the rezoning of a 10.85 acre tract of land located at the east end of Ridge Road, just east of Bent Creek Subdivision, Phase 6, as recorded in Document 2019-04593 of the Cape Girardeau County Recorder of Deeds, from R-2 (Single-Family Residential) District to R-4 (General Residential) District, as submitted by Williams Brothers Contracting LLC and BBratz LLC
  • Consider a motion to invoke Section 65-29(10) of the Code of Ordinances to consider the rezoning of a 10.85 acre tract of land located at the east end of Ridge Road, just east of Bent Creek Subdivision, Phase 6, as recorded in Document 2019-04593 of the Cape Girardeau County Recorder of Deeds, from r-2 (Single-Family Residential) District to R-3 (One- and Two-Family Residential) District, a more restrictive zoning district than requested by Williams Brothers Contracting LLC and BBratz LLC
  • Consider a motion to set a public hearing for Monday, April 5, 2021, at 6 p.m., to consider the rezoning of a 10.85 acre tract of land located at the east end of Ridge Road, just east of Bent Creek Subdivision, Phase 6, as recorded in Document 2019-04593 of the Cape Girardeau County Recorder of Deeds, from R-2 (Single-Family Residential) District to R-3 (One- and Two-Family Residential) District
  • Consider a motion to extend the time period until Monday, April 5, 2021, for the Board of Aldermen to act on the application, relative to the rezoning of a 10.85 tract of land located at the east end of Ridge Road, just east of Bent Creek Subdivision, Phase 6, as recorded in Document 2019-04593 of the Cape Girardeau County Recorder of Deeds, from R-2 (Single-Family Residential) District to R-3 (One- and Two-Family Residential) District.
  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 21-04, to HR Green, of Chesterfield, Missouri, in the amount of $15,950.00, relative to providing engineering services under the Stormwater Ordinance Review and Program Financial Status.
  • Consider a Resolution allowing the City of Jackson, Missouri, to construct a directional and informational sign for the Jackson Civic Center.
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance amending Chapter 55 of the Code of Ordinances, relative to the permit approval process for driveways.

Information Items

  • Reports by Mayor
  • Reports by Council Members
  • Reports by City Attorney
  • Reports by City Administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive Session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) Market Analysis and Retail Recruitment at Center Junction -- services proposal

2) Sanitary Sewerage Lift Station Standard Design and Construction Requirements

3) Sanitary Sewer extension in the Jackson North Industrial Park Subdivision - update

4) Industrial Substation Circuit Protective Relay Upgrade Project, Phase Two -- engi-neering services proposal

5) Inspection and review of the Wedekind 73 Electric Transmission Poles, Phase One-- engineering services proposal

6) Discussion of previously tabled items

7) Additional items - not specified

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy