Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 3-1-21

Consider a motion to bring from the table a request for the rezoning of a 10.85 acre tract of land located at the east end of Ridge Road, just east of Bent Creek Subdivision, Phase 6, as recorded in Document 2019-04593 of the Cape Girardeau County Recorder of Deeds, from R-2 (Single-Family Residential) District to R-4 (General Residential) District, as submitted by Williams Brothers Contracting LLC and BBratz LLC

Consider a motion to invoke Section 65-29(10) of the Code of Ordinances to consider the rezoning of a 10.85 acre tract of land located at the east end of Ridge Road, just east of Bent Creek Subdivision, Phase 6, as recorded in Document 2019-04593 of the Cape Girardeau County Recorder of Deeds, from r-2 (Single-Family Residential) District to R-3 (One- and Two-Family Residential) District, a more restrictive zoning district than requested by Williams Brothers Contracting LLC and BBratz LLC

Consider a motion to set a public hearing for Monday, April 5, 2021, at 6 p.m., to consider the rezoning of a 10.85 acre tract of land located at the east end of Ridge Road, just east of Bent Creek Subdivision, Phase 6, as recorded in Document 2019-04593 of the Cape Girardeau County Recorder of Deeds, from R-2 (Single-Family Residential) District to R-3 (One- and Two-Family Residential) District

Consider a motion to extend the time period until Monday, April 5, 2021, for the Board of Aldermen to act on the application, relative to the rezoning of a 10.85 tract of land located at the east end of Ridge Road, just east of Bent Creek Subdivision, Phase 6, as recorded in Document 2019-04593 of the Cape Girardeau County Recorder of Deeds, from R-2 (Single-Family Residential) District to R-3 (One- and Two-Family Residential) District.

Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 21-04, to HR Green, of Chesterfield, Missouri, in the amount of $15,950.00, relative to providing engineering services under the Stormwater Ordinance Review and Program Financial Status.

Consider a Resolution allowing the City of Jackson, Missouri, to construct a directional and informational sign for the Jackson Civic Center.