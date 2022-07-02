All sections
NewsFebruary 5, 2022
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 2/7/22
City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. today Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of Jan. 18 Financial affairs n Motion approving the city collector's report...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. today

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of regular meeting of Jan. 18

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving the city collector's report
  • Motion approving the city collector's annual report
  • Motion approving the city clerk's and treasurer's reports

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion amending the 2021 City of Jackson Annual Budget, relative to funds exceeding their 2021 appropriations.
  • Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 22-01, in the amounts of $60.00 per hour for a Resident Inspector and $110.00 per hour for an Engineer IV, to Strickland Engineering, Inc., of Jackson, for providing inspection services, under the Water System Facility Plan Implementation and East Main Street Concrete Improvements Project -Phase 2, Project 2C.
  • Motion approving Change Order No. 1, to Tom Beussink Excavating,Inc., of Jackson, relative to the Grading and Site Preparation Project for the I-55 Electrical Substation.
  • Motion accepting the proposal of Townsend Tree Service Company, LLC, of Muncie, Indiana, for an additional term, relative to the Tree Trimming for Electrical Transmission and Distribution Line Clearances Program.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance extending a contractual agreement with Townsend Tree Service Company, LLC, for an additional term, relative to the Tree Trimming for Electrical Transmission and Distribution Line Clearances Program.9.Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizinga contractual agreement with Ronald Joe Leckie, relative to the Medical Director/Consultant for Jackson Fire Rescue.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Memorandum of Understanding with Daniel H. Rau, for an electric line relocation at 1962 Watson Drive in Bent Creek Spring Lake Addition.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance indicating the City of Jackson's intent to participate in the Show-Me Green Sales Tax Holiday, starting on April 19 and ending April 25, 2022.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinanceauthorizing a contractual agreement with the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, relative to providing services.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

Motion approving the Mayor's appointment of Eric Fraley to the Planning & Zoning Commission, filling an unexpired term ending May, 2022.

  • Motion approving the Mayor's appointment of Michelle Flath to the Park Board, filling an unexpired term ending May, 2023.
  • Motion to bring from the table a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Special Use Permit for a daycare in an R-4 (General Residential) District, at 804 East Main Street, as submitted by Little Buttercups, LLC.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Special Use Permit for a daycare in an R-4 (General Residential) District, at 804 East Main Street, as submitted by Little Buttercups, LLC.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the annexation of 4.0 acres of property at 2336 South Old Orchard Road, as submitted by KB413, LLC.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the rezoning of 4.0 acres of property at 2336 South Old Orchard Road, from R-1 (Single-Family Residential) District to C-2 (General Commercial) District, as submitted by KB413, LLC.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving an annexation agreement with Independence Self Storage, LLC, relative to the voluntary annexation of the property at 720 South Old Orchard Road.

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Report by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) Memorandums of understanding for an electric line relocation at1690 and 1730 Woodland East

2) Presentation on the Rave Alert System

3) Comprehensive Plan Update 2022

4) Cost share agreement with MoDOT for the Roundabout Project at North High Street and Deerwood Drive

5) Previously tabled items

6) Additional items (unspecified)

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

