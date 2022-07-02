Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 2/7/22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. today
Adoption of agenda
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
Motion approving the Mayor's appointment of Eric Fraley to the Planning & Zoning Commission, filling an unexpired term ending May, 2022.
Non-agenda citizen input
Information items
Executive session
Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Discussion items in study session
1) Memorandums of understanding for an electric line relocation at1690 and 1730 Woodland East
2) Presentation on the Rave Alert System
3) Comprehensive Plan Update 2022
4) Cost share agreement with MoDOT for the Roundabout Project at North High Street and Deerwood Drive
5) Previously tabled items
6) Additional items (unspecified)
