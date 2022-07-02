Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 2/7/22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. today

Adoption of agenda

Approval of minutes

Financial affairs

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

Motion amending the 2021 City of Jackson Annual Budget, relative to funds exceeding their 2021 appropriations.

Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 22-01, in the amounts of $60.00 per hour for a Resident Inspector and $110.00 per hour for an Engineer IV, to Strickland Engineering, Inc., of Jackson, for providing inspection services, under the Water System Facility Plan Implementation and East Main Street Concrete Improvements Project -Phase 2, Project 2C.

Motion approving Change Order No. 1, to Tom Beussink Excavating,Inc., of Jackson, relative to the Grading and Site Preparation Project for the I-55 Electrical Substation.

Motion accepting the proposal of Townsend Tree Service Company, LLC, of Muncie, Indiana, for an additional term, relative to the Tree Trimming for Electrical Transmission and Distribution Line Clearances Program.

Bill proposing an Ordinance extending a contractual agreement with Townsend Tree Service Company, LLC, for an additional term, relative to the Tree Trimming for Electrical Transmission and Distribution Line Clearances Program.9.Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizinga contractual agreement with Ronald Joe Leckie, relative to the Medical Director/Consultant for Jackson Fire Rescue.

Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Memorandum of Understanding with Daniel H. Rau, for an electric line relocation at 1962 Watson Drive in Bent Creek Spring Lake Addition.

Bill proposing an Ordinance indicating the City of Jackson's intent to participate in the Show-Me Green Sales Tax Holiday, starting on April 19 and ending April 25, 2022.