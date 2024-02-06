Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 2/22/22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. today

Adoption of agenda

Public hearings

Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for an existing daycare under new ownership in an R-4 (General Residential) District at 1327 East Main Street, as submitted by Tot Spot Academy andPreschool, LLC

Hearing to consider the voluntary annexation of 2.65 acres of property at 720 South Old Orchard Road, as submitted byIndependence Self Storage, LLC.

Approval of minutes

Financial affairs

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

Bill proposing an ordinance approving a memorandum of understanding with Travis M. and Kristin D. Perr for an electric line relocation at 1730 Woodland East in Woodland Oaks Subdivision.

Bill proposing an ordinance approving a memorandum of understanding with the Michelle Doughten Trust for an electric line relocation at 1690 Woodland East in Woodland Oaks Subdivision.

Bill proposing an ordinance approving a memorandum of understanding with the Bill C. and Shelley L. Zellmer Trust for an electric line relocation at 2024 Watson Drive in Bent Creek Spring Lake Addition.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

Motion approving the Mayor's appointment of Joe Bob Baker, Tony Koeller, Harry Dryer, Janet Sanders, and Rodney Bollinger to the 2022 Comprehensive Plan Update Steering Committee.

Motion setting a public hearing for Monday, March 21, 2022, at 6 p.m., to consider the rezoning of 2.65 acres of property at 720 South Old Orchard Road from R-1 (Single-Family Residential) District to C-2 (General Commercial) District, as submitted by Independence Self Storage, LLC.

Motion setting a public hearing for Monday, March 21, 2022, at 6 p.m., to consider a Special Use Permit for a bakery as a home occupation in an R-2 (Single-Family Residential) District at 828 Eagle Drive, as submitted by Darrell and Mandy Hatfield.