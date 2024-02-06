Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 2/22/22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. today
Adoption of agenda
Public hearings
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
Non-agenda citizen input
Information items
Executive session
Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Discussion items in study session
1) Presentation of an Intersection Analysis at North High Street and Deerwood Drive by Lochmueller Group
2) February 9 Planning & Zoning Commission packet
3) February 14 Park Board packet
4) Kimbeland Lift Station Upgrade and Bypass Project - proposal for additional engineering services
5) Wastewater Utility Rate Study Update - engineering services proposal
6) Standard Design and Construction Specifications for Wastewater Facilities
7) Update on the Ridge Road water tower site
8) Temporary closure of Cascade Drive for the Hubble Ford Bridge Project
9) Schedule for the 2022 Concrete Pavement Improvement Program
10) Previously tabled items
11) Additional items (unspecified)
