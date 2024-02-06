All sections
February 19, 2022

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 2/22/22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. today Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Public hearings n Hearing to consider the voluntary annexation of 2.65 acres of property at 720 South Old Orchard Road, as submitted byIndependence Self Storage, LLC...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. today

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda

Public hearings

  • Hearing to consider the voluntary annexation of 2.65 acres of property at 720 South Old Orchard Road, as submitted byIndependence Self Storage, LLC.
  • Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for an existing daycare under new ownership in an R-4 (General Residential) District at 1327 East Main Street, as submitted by Tot Spot Academy andPreschool, LLC

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of regular meeting of Feb. 7

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving the city collector's report
  • Motion approving the city clerk's and treasurer's reports

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Bill proposing an ordinance approving a memorandum of understanding with the Bill C. and Shelley L. Zellmer Trust for an electric line relocation at 2024 Watson Drive in Bent Creek Spring Lake Addition.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance approving a memorandum of understanding with the Michelle Doughten Trust for an electric line relocation at 1690 Woodland East in Woodland Oaks Subdivision.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance approving a memorandum of understanding with Travis M. and Kristin D. Perr for an electric line relocation at 1730 Woodland East in Woodland Oaks Subdivision.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion approving the Mayor's appointment of Joe Bob Baker, Tony Koeller, Harry Dryer, Janet Sanders, and Rodney Bollinger to the 2022 Comprehensive Plan Update Steering Committee.
  • Motion setting a public hearing for Monday, March 21, 2022, at 6 p.m., to consider the rezoning of 2.65 acres of property at 720 South Old Orchard Road from R-1 (Single-Family Residential) District to C-2 (General Commercial) District, as submitted by Independence Self Storage, LLC.
  • Motion setting a public hearing for Monday, March 21, 2022, at 6 p.m., to consider a Special Use Permit for a bakery as a home occupation in an R-2 (Single-Family Residential) District at 828 Eagle Drive, as submitted by Darrell and Mandy Hatfield.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Special Use Permit for an existing daycare under new ownership in an R-4 (General Residential) District at 1327 East Main Street, as submitted by Tot Spot Academy and Preschool, LLC.
Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Report by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) Presentation of an Intersection Analysis at North High Street and Deerwood Drive by Lochmueller Group

2) February 9 Planning & Zoning Commission packet

3) February 14 Park Board packet

4) Kimbeland Lift Station Upgrade and Bypass Project - proposal for additional engineering services

5) Wastewater Utility Rate Study Update - engineering services proposal

6) Standard Design and Construction Specifications for Wastewater Facilities

7) Update on the Ridge Road water tower site

8) Temporary closure of Cascade Drive for the Hubble Ford Bridge Project

9) Schedule for the 2022 Concrete Pavement Improvement Program

10) Previously tabled items

11) Additional items (unspecified)

Local News
