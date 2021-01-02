All sections
NewsJanuary 30, 2021

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 2-1-21

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Approval of Minutes (Action) A. Minutes of Regular Meeting of 1/20/2020 Financial Affairs A. Monthly Bills (Action) Action Items Power, Light, and Water Committee n Consider a motion to amend the 2020 City of Jackson Annual Budget, relative to funds exceeding their 2020 appropriations...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Approval of Minutes (Action)

A. Minutes of Regular Meeting of 1/20/2020

Financial Affairs

A. Monthly Bills (Action)

Action Items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion to amend the 2020 City of Jackson Annual Budget, relative to funds exceeding their 2020 appropriations
  • Consider a motion approving a Park Memorial & Donation Form from the Municipal Band of Jackson, Missouri, for a new restroom facility and renovations to the existing building at the Leist Memorial Band Shell in City Park
  • Consider a Resolution in support of a grant application to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, under the Land and Water Conservation Fund Program, relative to the Soccer Park Field Lighting Project
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance indicating the City of Jackson's intent to participate in the Show-Me Green Sales Tax Holiday, starting on April 19 and ending on April 25, 2021

Street, Sewer, and Cemetery Committee

  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 21-02, in the amount of $9,720.00, to Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying, Inc., of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, relative to providing engineering services under the North Union Avenue Lift Station and Force Main Upgrade Project
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance amending the "Parking Prohibited Schedule" -- Schedule IX, by repealing and adding designations on North Missouri Street
Information Items

  • Reports by Mayor
  • Reports by Council Members
  • Reports by City Attorney
  • Reports by City Administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive Session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) Water System Facility Plan Implementation Program -- update and task order amendment / Mrs. Lisa Fennewald, P.E., Horner & Shifrin, Inc.

2) Traffic and safety concerns on Court Street -- letter from Jones Drug Store

3) Natural Gas Franchise Agreement with Liberty Utilities

4) Street light request in Indian Hills Subdivision

5) Street improvement options on Harmony Lane

6) Sanitary sewer extension in the Jackson North Industrial Park Subdivision - update

7) Discussion of previously tabled items 8) Additional items - not specified

Local News
