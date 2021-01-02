Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 2-1-21

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Monday
Approval of Minutes (Action)
A. Minutes of Regular Meeting of 1/20/2020
Financial Affairs
A. Monthly Bills (Action)
Action Items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Street, Sewer, and Cemetery Committee
Information Items
Executive Session
Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Discussion items in study session
1) Water System Facility Plan Implementation Program -- update and task order amendment / Mrs. Lisa Fennewald, P.E., Horner & Shifrin, Inc.
2) Traffic and safety concerns on Court Street -- letter from Jones Drug Store
3) Natural Gas Franchise Agreement with Liberty Utilities
4) Street light request in Indian Hills Subdivision
5) Street improvement options on Harmony Lane
6) Sanitary sewer extension in the Jackson North Industrial Park Subdivision - update
7) Discussion of previously tabled items 8) Additional items - not specified
