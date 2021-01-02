Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 2-1-21

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Approval of Minutes (Action)

A. Minutes of Regular Meeting of 1/20/2020

Financial Affairs

A. Monthly Bills (Action)

Action Items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

Consider a motion to amend the 2020 City of Jackson Annual Budget, relative to funds exceeding their 2020 appropriations

Consider a motion approving a Park Memorial & Donation Form from the Municipal Band of Jackson, Missouri, for a new restroom facility and renovations to the existing building at the Leist Memorial Band Shell in City Park

Consider a Resolution in support of a grant application to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, under the Land and Water Conservation Fund Program, relative to the Soccer Park Field Lighting Project