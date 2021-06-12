Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 12-6-21

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Adoption of agenda

Approval of minutes

Financial affairs

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

Motion changing the date of the Board of Aldermen Regular Meeting and Study Session from Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 to Tuesday, January 18, 2022, in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday.

Motion approving Change Order No. 5, to Jokerst, Inc., of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project --Phase 2, Project 2B.

Motion approving Task Order No. 21-17, in the amount of $45,000.00, to Allen & Hoshall, of Memphis, Tennessee, relative to providing engineering services under the Wedekind 73 Electric Transmission Pole Replacement Project.

Motion approving the City Administrator's appointment of Curtis O. Poore to the position of City Attorney, effective Jan. 1, 2022.

Motion accepting the proposal from The Limbaugh Firm, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, relative to providing professional services for the position of City Attorney.

Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with The Limbaugh Firm, relative toproviding professional services for the position of City Attorney.

Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, of Jackson, Missouri, relative to the position of Director of Retail Development.