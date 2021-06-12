All sections
NewsDecember 4, 2021

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 12-6-21

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda Approval of minutes n Minutes of Regular Meeting of Nov. 15, 2021 Financial affairs n Motion approving the payment of monthly bills...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of Regular Meeting of Nov. 15, 2021

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving the payment of monthly bills

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion changing the date of the Board of Aldermen Regular Meeting and Study Session from Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 to Tuesday, January 18, 2022, in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday.
  • Motion approving Change Order No. 5, to Jokerst, Inc., of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project --Phase 2, Project 2B.
  • Motion approving Task Order No. 21-17, in the amount of $45,000.00, to Allen & Hoshall, of Memphis, Tennessee, relative to providing engineering services under the Wedekind 73 Electric Transmission Pole Replacement Project.
  • Motion approving the City Administrator's appointment of Curtis O. Poore to the position of City Attorney, effective Jan. 1, 2022.
  • Motion accepting the proposal from The Limbaugh Firm, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, relative to providing professional services for the position of City Attorney.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with The Limbaugh Firm, relative toproviding professional services for the position of City Attorney.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, of Jackson, Missouri, relative to the position of Director of Retail Development.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with E. Ritter Communications Holdings, LLC., of Marked Tree, Arkansas, relative to a Utility Pole Attachment Licensing Agreement.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 21-18, in the amount of $39,500.00, to Smith & Company Engineers, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, relative to providing construction phase engineering services under the Hubble Ford Low Water Crossing Replacement Project.
  • .Motion approving Change Order No. 1,in the amount of $22,224.53, to Putz Construction, LLC, of Millersville, Missouri, relative to the 2021 Concrete Pavement Improvement Program.
  • Motion approving Change Order No. 2, to reduce the contract amount by $5,200.00, to Insituform Technologies USA, LLC, of Chesterfield, Missouri, relative to the2021 Annual Sewer Lining Program.
  • Motion approving Change Order No. 1, in the amount of $435.00, to Coast To Coast Signs, LLC, of Scott City, Missouri, relative to the Jackson Civic Center Directional and Informational Sign Project.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance amending the "Speed Limit Designations Schedule" --Schedule V, by repealing and adding designations on East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance amending the "Flashing Signals Schedule" -Schedule XV, by repealing and adding designations on East Jackson Boulevard and East Main Street.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance amending the "One-Way Street Schedule" -Schedule I, by adding a designation on East Main Street.

Non-Agenda Citizen Input

Information items

  • Reports by Mayor
  • Reports by Council Members
  • Reports by City Attorney
  • Reports by City Administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) Housing agreement with the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri / Mrs. Charlotte Craig and Mrs. Tracy Poston

2) Voluntary annexation request at 2336 South Old Orchard Road / Mr. John W. King, III

3) Annual report of Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET / Mr. John Thompson4.Improvements to Highway 61 -presentation by MoDOT

5) Engineering services proposal for the Dog Park Project

6) Task order amendment for the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Program-Phase 2

7) Previously tabled items

8) Additional items (unspecified)

