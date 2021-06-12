Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 12-6-21

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Monday
Adoption of agenda
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
Non-Agenda Citizen Input
Information items
Executive session
Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Discussion items in study session
1) Housing agreement with the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri / Mrs. Charlotte Craig and Mrs. Tracy Poston
2) Voluntary annexation request at 2336 South Old Orchard Road / Mr. John W. King, III
3) Annual report of Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET / Mr. John Thompson4.Improvements to Highway 61 -presentation by MoDOT
5) Engineering services proposal for the Dog Park Project
6) Task order amendment for the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Program-Phase 2
7) Previously tabled items
8) Additional items (unspecified)
